Learn more about the Philips C8-5 broadband curved array transducer in the specification table below.
Specifications
Specifications
Technology
Broadband
Number of elements
128
Frequency range
8 - 5
Array Type
Tightly curved
Aperture
22.4
Field of view
122°
Volume of field of view
-
Applications
Pediatric abdominal and neonatal cephalic imaging
Biopsy capable
Yes
Image Fusion Navigation capable
No
