L15-7io Transducer
Broadband compact linear array transducer
L15-7io Transducer
Broadband compact linear array transducer
Learn more about the Philips L15-7io broadband compact linear array transducer in the specification table below.
Specifications
Technology
Broadband
Number of elements
128
Frequency range
15 - 7
Array Type
Linear
Aperture
23
Field of view
N/A
Volume of field of view
N/A
Applications
Vascular, MSK, Small Parts, Superficial, Surgical
Biopsy capable
No
Image Fusion Navigation capable
No
Philips - L15-7io Broadband compact linear array transducer