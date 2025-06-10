Professional healthcare
S12-4 Transducer
S12-4 Transducer
Learn more about the Philips S12-4 sector array transducer in the specification table below.
Specifications
Specifications
Technology
Broadband
Number of elements
96
Frequency range
12 - 4
Array Type
Sector
Aperture
9.78
Field of view
90°
Volume of field of view
-
Applications
Pediatric cardiac and neonatal head applications
Biopsy capable
No
Image Fusion Navigation capable
No
