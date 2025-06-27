Professional healthcare
Sector array transducer
S8-3 Transducer
Sector array transducer
Learn more about the Philips S8-3 sector array transducer in the specification table below.
Specifications
Technology
Broadband
Number of elements
96
Frequency range
8 - 3
Array Type
Sector
Aperture
15.4
Field of view
90°
Volume of field of view
-
Applications
Adult cardiac, pediatric cardiac, fetal heart, pediatric abdomen and neonatal cephalic applications
Biopsy capable
No
Image Fusion Navigation capable
No
