Disclaimer

*Data on file

*Product availability is subject to country regulatory clearance. Please contact your local sales representative to check the availability in your country.

Verrata Plus is distributed by InterMed in New Zealand.

Always read the label and follow the directions for use.

Philips medical devices should only be used by physicians and teams trained in interventional techniques, including training in the use of this device.

Philips reserves the right to change product specifications without prior notification.

Philips medical devices should only be used by physicians and teams trained in interventional techniques, including training in the use of this device.

©2025 Koniklijke Philips N.V. All rights reserved. Trademarks are the property of Koninklijke Philips N.V. or their respective owners.