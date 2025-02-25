Professional healthcare
MR monitoring
Formerly referred to as CV ECG Cable. AAMI compliant. Cable length: 15 in (38.1 cm).
Specifications
Product details
Unit of Measure
1 each
Disposable or reusable
Reusable
Patient Application
CV
ECG Color Coding
AAMI
ECG # of leads
4
Use with Philips Equipment
866120 (Expression MR200)
Sterile or Non-Sterile
Non-Sterile
Latex-free
Yes
CE Certified
Yes
Philips - Expression MR CV ECG lead cable, AAMI