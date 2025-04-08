Refinity
Short-tip rotational IVUS catheter
Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) catheters
  • Standard Product Photograph

Refinity

Short-tip rotational IVUS catheter
Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) catheters
Philips’ next generation rotational IVUS catheter. With exceptional deliverability, it navigates through challenging lesions with ease. With 5F guide compatibility, it enables radial access and with 45 MHz high resolution image, it creates clear, crisp images for accurate vessel interpretation and lesion assessment.

Features
Multi-modality platform
Philips provides choice of IVUS modalities and is the only company to offer digital and rotational devices for a variety of medical practices and divisions.
Multi-modality platform
45 MHz-frequency imaging
A 45 MHz frequency produces crisp, sharp imaging for dependable interpretation and assessment of vessel morphology.
45 MHz-frequency imaging
Cross challenging lesions with ease
Refinity is designed to meet the needs of your most complex PCI cases. • Large 0.026 inch Asahi Intecc drive cable for enhanced pushability • Smooth proximal to midshaft transition • GlyDx hydrophilic coating for enhanced pushability and trackability • Soft and flexible tip facilitates distal access
Exceptional deliverability
Specifications
  • Catheter size specs
    Compatible guide catheter
    5 F (ID ≥ 0.056")
    Compatible guidewire
    0.014”
    Outer shaft diameter
    3.0 F
    Scanner diameter
    14 mm
    Working length
    135 mm
    Tip-to-tranducer length
    20.5 mm
    Ordering information
    Part # 89900

Documentation

SpinVision Data Sheet
PDF|651.08 KB
Product brochure
PDF|3.77 MB
Refinity ST product brochure
PDF|1.36 MB

Related products

  • IntraSight Interventional applications platform
    IntraSight
    The IntraSight Interventional Applications Workspace is where imaging, physiology, co-registration* and software all come together to help identify coronary and peripheral artery disease, and allow for more optimized treatment plans. IntraSight is built on a new foundational platform designed to meet the evolving needs of your lab today and tomorrow.
  • IntraSight Mobile Interventional applications platform
    IntraSight Mobile
    IntraSight Mobile is an easy-to-use, small footprint, digital IVUS imaging and physiology system, designed for peripheral vascular and coronary procedures, operable directly from the sterile field. This is available for the hospital, office-based lab, and ambulatory surgery center environment.
Disclaimer
Data on file at Philips. Bench testing was conducted with three rotational IVUS catheters: Refinity, Revolution, Opticross through a tortuous model.
Product availability is subject to country regulatory clearance. Please contact your local sales representative to check the availability in your country.
Refinity is distributed by InterMed in New Zealand.
Always read the label and follow the directions for use.
Philips medical devices should only be used by physicians and teams trained in interventional techniques, including training in the use of this device.
Philips reserves the right to change product specifications without prior notification.
©2025 Koniklijke Philips N.V. All rights reserved. Trademarks are the property of Koninklijke Philips N.V. or their respective owners.