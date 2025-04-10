Brilliance Big Bore Circular Edition
Refurbished CT Scanner
Refurbished CT systems
The Brilliance Big Bore is designed as a CT simulator to meet the needs of radiation oncology, focusing on accuracy, patient positioning, imaging performance, and intuitive workflow.

Clinical image gallery

Features
Focusing on what matters in radiation oncology
CT Big Bore offers advanced tools to facilitate accurate efficient patient marking and simulation workflow. Featuring 60 cm true scan FOV for full anatomic visualization. It provides spatial positioning accuracy of less than 2mm between the imaging plane and the laser marking plane for confidence in patient marking. This meets the AAPM TG 66.
Table Top with Patient Couch
Rethink 'new' with Circular Edition
The Philips Circular Edition portfolio offers high-quality refurbished medical imaging systems at attractive prices. Circular Edition systems are on average 25% lower in price** compared to similar new Philips systems, without compromising on quality and performance. Our factory refurbishment process ensures that Circular Edition systems look and perform like new. With the same warranty, service performance levels and training as new Philips systems, as well as a reduced carbon footprint, they are a sustainable solution that is as good as new.
The Power of Two
Philips provides two leading technologies that can improve image quality. iDose⁴ improves image quality* through artifact prevention and increased spatial resolution at low doses. O-MAR reduces artifacts caused by large orthopedic implants. Together they produce high image quality with reduced artifacts.
Disclaimer
* Improved image quality as defined by improvements in spatial resolution and/or noise reduction as measured in phantom studies.
** Average cost savings compared to the purchase price of a similar new Philips system. Pricing depends on modality, product type, configuration, and other factors.