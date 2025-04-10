Brilliance 64 Circular Edition
Refurbished CT Scanner
Refurbished CT systems
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Standard product photograph

Brilliance 64 Circular Edition

Refurbished CT Scanner
Refurbished CT systems
The Brilliance 64 CT is a robust 64-slice scanner designed for a wide variety of routine CT applications as well as for demanding applications like lung nodule assessment, brain perfusion and cardiac.

Features
Rethink 'new' with Circular Edition
The Philips Circular Edition portfolio offers high-quality refurbished medical imaging systems at attractive prices. Circular Edition systems are on average 25% lower in price** compared to similar new Philips systems, without compromising on quality and performance. Our factory refurbishment process ensures that Circular Edition systems look and perform like new. With the same warranty, service performance levels and training as new Philips systems, as well as a reduced carbon footprint, they are a sustainable solution that is as good as new.
Rethink 'new' with Circular Edition, **
Refurbishment process
With over 30 years of OEM refurbishment experience, we guarantee high-quality Circular Edition systems. Each system undergoes our rigorous seven-step OEM refurbishment process, in which obsolete or defective parts are replaced with original Philips components. Systems are cosmetically refurbished to look brand-new, and full system testing ensures that performance and image quality are as good as new. Circular Edition systems are custom-configurable to meet your facility’s clinical needs, and we provide the same warranty as with new Philips systems.
Refurbishment process
MRC X-ray tube reduces waiting between sequences
With its segmented anode and spiral groove bearing design, the MRC X-ray tube was designed to meet the increased tube performance demands of MDCT and patient throughput, while maintaining tube dependability and inherent capacity for all examinations.
Disclaimer
* Improved image quality as defined by improvements in spatial resolution and/or noise reduction as measured in phantom studies.
** Average cost savings compared to the purchase price of a similar new Philips system. Pricing depends on modality, product type, configuration, and other factors.