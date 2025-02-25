IntelliVue AD75 Active Display provides an independent display with real-time guaranteed alarming capability for use with specific IntelliVue monitors. The IntelliVue AD75 Active Display contains an optically bonded 19" (469 mm) LCD (TFT)display with predicted capacitive (pCap) touch technology, within a housing similar to MX750 patient monitor. The IntelliVue AD75 Active Display connects to a host monitor via a LAN connection. The display provides 4 USB ports for connecting USB HID compatible pointing devices. The front of the display has a built-in Contactless ID and Communication device utilizing RFID technology. When connected to a patient monitor, the IntelliVue AD75 Active Display can show the same number of waveform channels as the monitor itself. When mounted close to the monitor, the alarm sounds on the display can be disabled. When mounted remotely the patient monitor in the room can be silent, while IntelliVue AD75 Active Display takes over the sounding of alarms.