IntelliVue AD75 Active Display provides an independent display with real-time guaranteed alarming capability for use with specific IntelliVue monitors. The IntelliVue AD75 Active Display contains an optically bonded 19" (469 mm) LCD (TFT)display with predicted capacitive (pCap) touch technology, within a housing similar to MX750 patient monitor. The IntelliVue AD75 Active Display connects to a host monitor via a LAN connection. The display provides 4 USB ports for connecting USB HID compatible pointing devices. The front of the display has a built-in Contactless ID and Communication device utilizing RFID technology. When connected to a patient monitor, the IntelliVue AD75 Active Display can show the same number of waveform channels as the monitor itself. When mounted close to the monitor, the alarm sounds on the display can be disabled. When mounted remotely the patient monitor in the room can be silent, while IntelliVue AD75 Active Display takes over the sounding of alarms.

Features
Customizable screens for flexibility
The flexible display arrangement allows you to adjust the display to suit your needs, for example, by overlapping waves or dynamic adjustment of the wave amplitude as a function of the number of waves configured for that area. View data you need in a way that works for you.
Tailor the display to suit your work
IntelliVue user interface for quick ramp up
The graphical user interface is designed for fast and intuitive operation to allow users to quickly become familiar with operating the device. Smart keys can be configured with icons to facilitate the operation of monitoring tasks directly on the screen. Waves and numerical values ​​are encoded with customizable colors.
Familiar user experience
High-fidelity data
The AD75 Active Display features a brilliant 19"color LCD screen with the same resolution as the patient monitor, so it can show waveforms without distortion. The wide-angle display gives the caregiver insight into patient vitals from nearly any viewing angle.
Big display, displays waveform and data
Specifications
  • Physical specifications
    Weight
    10 kg (22 lb)
    Dimensions
    477 mm x 350 mm x 217 mm (18.8 in x 13.8 in x 8.5 in)
    Screen size
    19"
    Screen type
    LCD (TFT), 469 mm color matrix active
    Screen resolution
    1920 x 1080 (full HD)
  • Operating conditions
    Temperature (without iPC)
    0 to 40 °C (32 to 104 °F)
    Temperature (with iPC)
    0 to 35 °C (32 to 95 °F)
    Storage
    -20 to 60 °C (-4 to 140 °F)
    Operating altitude
    -500 to 3000 m (-1640 to 9842 ft)
    Storage altitude
    -500 to 4600 m (-1640 to 15,091 ft)

  • IntelliVue Bedside patient monitor
    IntelliVue MX750
    The IntelliVue MX750 is the critical care workhorse of the IntelliVue family, covering a wide range of intensive care and anesthesia use cases and applications. Featuring direct access to hospital applications via HTML5, Citrix, and optional integrated PC, the monitor is also designed to support cybersecurity features such as node authentication, network data encryption, print report encryption and device data encryption, and includes a built-in RFID/NFC card reader.
  • IntelliVue Bedside patient monitor
    IntelliVue MX850
    The IntelliVue MX850, with its multi-display and multi-user capabilities, is built for the highest-acuity patients and the most demanding interventions, such as cardiothoracic or transplant surgery. Featuring direct access to the hospital applications via HTML5, Citrix, and optional integrated PC, the monitor is also designed to support cybersecurity features such as node authentication, network data encryption, print report encryption and device data encryption, and includes a built-in RFID/NFC card reader.
  • IntelliVue Active Display
    IntelliVue AD85
    IntelliVue AD85 Active Display provides an independent display with real-time guaranteed alarming capability for use with specific IntelliVue monitors.The IntelliVue AD85 Active Display contains an optically bonded 22" (547 mm) LCD (TFT)display with predicted capacitive (pCap) touch technology, within a housing similar to MX750 patient monitor. The IntelliVue AD85 Active Display connects to a host monitor via a LAN connection. The display provides 4 USB ports for connecting USB HID compatible pointing devices. The front of the display has a built-in Contactless ID and Communication device utilizing RFID technology. When connected to a patient monitor, the IntelliVue AD85 Active Display can show the same number of waveform channels as the monitor itself. When mounted close to the monitor, the alarm sounds on the display can be disabled. When mounted remotely the patient monitor in the room can be silent, while IntelliVue AD85 Active Display takes over the sounding of alarms.
Disclaimer
Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.