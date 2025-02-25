Avalon beltless fetal monitoring solution
Cableless fetal and maternal pod with adhesive patch
Patient monitoring
As a caregiver, you want to sustain your patient’s mobility and comfort. Cableless transducers can help, without sacrificing essential monitoring. However, traditional cableless technology has limitations, such as mothers with a high BMI¹,² or those undergoing epidural procedures. This is where the Avalon beltless maternal and fetal monitoring solution provides an alternative.

Features
Reliable cableless connections
As with other Avalon CL measurements, the beltless solution digitizes and processes the measurements directly.⁵ The values stay digital all the way to the display, whether through the base station or with our Avalon CL Wide Range Pod, for monitoring wherever the coverage your WLAN allows.
Digital from pod to display
Innovation to give you choice
Instead of conventional ultrasound technology, the beltless solution uses ECG and EMG signals to extract fetal and maternal heart rates and uterine activity from the mother’s abdomen.
A change of technology
Convenient and familiar handling
In addition, it uses the same Avalon CL base station, so you do not need to manage extra interface devices or cabling. In fact, you get the same cableless convenience connecting to the fetal monitor without cable clutter, and the same ease of patient assignment by associating the CL Fetal & Maternal Pod with your base station.
Uses existing interfacing
Specifications
  • Environmental
    Operating temperature
    10–40°C (50–104°F)
    Operating humidity
    less than 95% relative humidity @ 40°C (104°F)
    Operating Altitude
    -500–3000 m (-1640–9840 ft)
    Charging temperature
    10–35°C (50–95°F)
    Storage/transportation temperature
    -20–60°C (-4–140°F)
    Storage/transportation humidity
    less than 90% relative humidity @ 60°C (140°F)
    Storage/transportation altitude
    -500–13100 m (-1640–43000 ft)
  • Performance: aFHR
    Measurement method
    Electrocardiography
    Measurement range
    60–240 bpm
    Resolution display
    1 bpm
    Resolution printer
    1/4 bpm
    Accuracy
    ±1 bpm
  • Performance: aHR
    Measurement method
    Electrocardiography
    Measurement range
    40–240 bpm
    Resolution display
    1 bpm
    Resolution printer
    1/4 bpm
    Accuracy
    ±1 bpm
  • Performance: aToco
    Measurement method
    Uterine electromyography
    Measurement range
    0–500 μV
    Resolution
    0–255 levels representing 100% of the full scale
    Accuracy
    ±5%
  • Physical
    Size (W x H x D)
    63 x 20 x 49 mm (2.5 x 0.8 x 1.9 in)
    Weight
    0.07 kg (0.15 lb)
    Battery type
    Integrated rechargeable Li-Ion battery with battery gauge and cycle counter
    Battery runtime (fully charged battery)
    min. 16 hours
    Battery life
    greater than 500 charge-discharge cycles or longer than 4 years
    Battery transducer storage time
    ≥1 year at 25°C (77°F) (battery should be charged to 40–50% every 6 months)
    Battery recharging time
    100% charged ≤3.0 h
    Water ingress protection code
    IP 67 (immersion up to 1 m water depth for 30 minutes)
    Shock resistance
    Withstands 1.5 m drop to concrete surface with possible cosmetic damage only
    Degree of protection against electrical shock
    Type CF
    Pod identification
    Optical signal element (finder LED)

Documentation

Delivering the next generation: Avalon fetal and maternal monitoring family
PDF|1.32 MB

Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.