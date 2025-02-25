Cableless measurements extended via WLAN infrastructure

The Avalon CL Wide Range Pod extends monitoring of all Avalon cableless measurements, CL Transducers and CL Pods to the Avalon fetal monitor via the hospital’s WLAN infrastructure. The range is only restricted by your WLAN infrastructure. Despite the wide range, you are in control. With the Call Patient functionality you can call the expectant mom back to the room when needed, or see her location on the surveillance system IntelliSpace Perinatal (revision K or later).