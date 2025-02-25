Size (W x H x D)
55 mm x 26.5 mm x 122 mm (2.1 in x 1 in x 4.8 in)
Weight
0.14 kg (0.3 lb)
Battery type
Integrated rechargeable Li-Ion battery with a battery gauge and a cycle counter
Battery runtime (fully charged battery)
4 hours minimum
Battery life
500 charge-discharge cycles or older than 4 years
Battery transducer storage time
Stored batteries and transducers should be partially charged 40-50% of the capacity every 6 months
Battery recharging time
3.0 hours
Water ingress protection code
IP32 (protection from dripping water)
Shock resistance
Withstands a 1 m drop to concrete surface with possible cosmetic damage only