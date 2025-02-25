Efficia DFM100
Efficia DFM100

The Efficia DFM100 is an affordable solution with the ability to adapt to changes in your clinical environment, resource needs, or critical care guidelines.

Features
Improving cost-of-ownership
The Efficia DFM100 helps you deliver care at an affordable price with the quality and reliability proven in over 1 million Philips defibrillators sold worldwide. Device configurations range from a basic defibrillator to a fully-featured defibrillator/monitor with optional AED mode, pacing, and monitoring parameters. To help minimize the time and cost of staff training, we have designed the Efficia DFM100 with the same user interface across hospital and EMS versions.
A complete package
To deliver high levels of care, you need to make quick, informed decisions – at the scene of an emergency and across the entire course of treatment. You need your equipment to be easy to use as you care for a patient, monitor developments in the patient’s condition during transport to the hospital, and as you care for your patient in the hospital.
At the core
Unique advantages
The Efficia DFM100 defibrillator/monitor is designed to help you meet the demands of patient care in the pre-hospital and hospital environment. With field-proven Philips technology, the Efficia DFM100 offers core functionality with a scalable feature set and improved cost of ownership, allowing you to enhance patient care, wherever the patient is located.
Specifications
  • Physical characteristics
    Filtration
    Rechargeable Lithium Ion battery; AC power using a protectively grounded outlet
  • General
    Approximate Dimensions
    23.5 cm (H) x 29 cm (W) x 20.5 cm (D); 9.25 in (H) x 11.4 in (W) x 8 in (D)
    Approximate Weight (without battery)
    5.66 kg; 12.5 lbs
    Standard Operator Position
    Within one meter (3 feet) of the device
    Power
    Rechargeable Lithium Ion battery; AC power using a protectively grounded outlet
  • Display
    Type
    Color TFT LCD
    Size
    Approximately 7 in (17.8 cm) diagonal viewing area
    Resolution
    800 x 480 pixels (VGA) with 32 brightness levels per color
    Wave Viewing Time
    6.5 sec ± 10%
    Sweep Speed
    25 mm/s ± 10% nominal (stationary trace; sweeping erase bar) for ECG and SpO2; capnogram wave is 6.25 mm/s ± 10%
  • Defibrillator
    Waveform
    Biphasic Truncated Exponential; waveform parameters adjusted as a function of patient impedance
    Shock Delivery
    Via multifunction electrode pads or paddles
    Shock Series
    Configurable energy escalation in a series Leads Off Sensing and PCI
    Charge time
    • • Less than 5 seconds to the recommended adult energy level (150 Joules) with a new, fully-charged battery installed
    • • Less than 6 seconds to the selected energy level (up to 200 Joules) with a new, fully charged battery installed
    • • Less than 15 seconds to the selected energy level while connected to AC power only
    • • The device powers on in manual defibrillation mode ready to deliver shock in less than:
    • • 15 seconds with a new, fully-charged battery
    • • The device powers on in AED mode ready to deliver shock in less than:
    • • 24 seconds with a new, fully-charged battery even after 15 discharges of maximum energy
    Sensing for Pads/Paddles
    Apply 500 nA rms (571 Hz); 200 uA rms (32 KHz)
    Charge times
    Patient Impedance Range
    Minimum: 25 ohm (external defibrillation); 15 ohm (internal defibrillation) - Maximum: 250 ohm. Actual functional range may exceed these values

Documentation

Product brochure
PDF|2.32 MB
Disclaimer
The Efficia DFM100 is not available in all geographies; please check with your Philips representative for more information.
The Efficia DFM100 is not available for sale in North America.