Avalon CL
Cableless maternal and fetal monitoring system
Fetal and maternal monitors
Fetal and maternal monitors
Simple activities like finding a comfortable position or even just walking around can be quite challenging for a mother-to-be connected to a maternal and fetal monitor. As a caregiver, you want to make your patients comfortable, and offer flexibility, while you focus on the most important factor - their well being. Avalon CL provides all of this, and more.

Features
No cables means moms have freedom to move
Avalon CL can enhance the experience for the laboring mom without sacrificing essential fetal monitoring needs needed by the clinician. It allows moms to move freely during labor and offers them flexible birthing options. And without cable clutter to deal with, clinicians can concentrate on making patients’ time in the hospital as enjoyable as possible.
Monitor twins, triplets and mom, too
Avalon CL allows for standard measurement plus continuous wireless monitoring of fetal heart rate of twins and triplets, along with maternal NBP and SpO₂. Our patented Smart Pulse technology can detect heart rate coincidence by automatically comparing the maternal pulse and multiple fetal heart rates to make sure separation is maintained.
Part of a wireless OB department
Avalon CL, part of our obstetrical and fetal monitoring and information management portfolio, works easily with our Avalon fetal monitors. The cableless transducers transmit fetal and maternal vital signs information to a fetal monitor via the base station. From there, patient information can be transferred to our IntelliSpace Perinatal information management system.
Disclaimer
The transducers are rated IP68, for underwater monitoring at 1m depth for up to 5 hours.
Product may not be for sale in all geographies. Please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.