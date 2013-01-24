Expression IP5

Hjemmeside
Connect your MR patient monitor with your hospital IT system.

Spesifikasjoner

Specifications
Display
  • 19" (48.3 cm) color LCD wide screen
  • Touch screen
Special features
  • Wireless communication with Expression
  • MRI patient monitoring systems
  • Case management for clinical ease of use and efficiency
  • HL7 and RS232 data output
  • Philips IntelliBridge Enterprise connectivity
Optional components
  • Strip-chart printer
  • Wireless barcode scanner
  • Wireless keyboard and mouse
  • Control room flex antenna
  • Desk stand
  • Wall arm (with optional extension arm for strip-chart printer)

