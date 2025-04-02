Professional healthcare
The IntelliVue Smart-hopping Access Point Controller manages the configuration and operation of the Smart-hopping Access Points in a Smart-hopping network.
Features
Hospital-wide coverage
IntelliVue Smart-hopping allows several users to share the same frequency by dividing the signal into different time slots, supporting a capacity of up to 1024 devices.
Deterministic roaming for peak performance
IntelliVue Smart-hopping determines when and where to roam, considering retry errors and signal strength to deliver excellent performance.
Intelligent radio provides a “smart hop”
IntelliVue Smart-hopping is based on a cognitive radio signal which “hops” to a new frequency and time slot when interference is detected, providing excellent signal-to-noise performance.
