IntelliVue MP5SC
Spot check patient monitor
Pulse oximetry monitoring
  • Main in use photograph
  • Standard product photograph

IntelliVue MP5SC

Spot check patient monitor
Pulse oximetry monitoring
Philips IntelliVue MP5SC with IntelliVue Guardian Early Warning Scoring (EWS) helps enhance patient care by providing sought-after measurements and Clinical Decision Support right at the point of care.

Features
IntelliVue Guardian Early Warning Scoring to aid rapid response
The IntelliVue MP5SC is fully configurable with IntelliVue Guardian Early Warning Scoring (EWS) settings, parameters, alarms, and screen layouts. It provides caregivers with direct access to an automated scoring system based on their own hospital’s policy and guidelines. Whatever the level of patient acuity and frequency of vital sign collection, IntelliVue Guardian EWS can help caregivers identify patient deterioration early with fast and easy Early Warning Scoring calculations.
IntelliVue Guardian Early Warning Scoring
Essential measurements to support informed decisions
Philips is committed to providing excellent standard measurements such as NBP, Microstream CO₂ (including integrated Pulmonary Index), choice of spotcheck temperature technology with Suretemp, Tympanic Temperature or Temporal Temperature and a choice of pulse oximetry with Philips FAST SpO₂, Nellcor™ OxiMax™ SpO₂ or Masimo&lt;sup>® &lt;/sup>rainbow&lt;sup>®&lt;/sup> SET&lt;sup>®&lt;/sup> SpO₂(including certain Masimo rainbow parameters).
IntelliVue user interface simplifies monitoring
The IntelliVue user interface is optimized for ease of use on the general floor. It supports efficient workflow, helping caregivers in a variety of settings to simply measure, evaluate, and document their patient’s vital signs and EWS scores.

Documentation

Product Brochure Philips IntelliVue Spot check patient monitor MP5SC
PDF|4.50 MB
Disclaimer
Masimo, rainbow, and SET are registered trademarks of the Masimo Corporation
Nellcor and OxiMax and Microstream are trademarks of a Covidien company