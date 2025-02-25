IntelliVue Guardian Early Warning Scoring to aid rapid response

The IntelliVue MP5SC is fully configurable with IntelliVue Guardian Early Warning Scoring (EWS) settings, parameters, alarms, and screen layouts. It provides caregivers with direct access to an automated scoring system based on their own hospital’s policy and guidelines. Whatever the level of patient acuity and frequency of vital sign collection, IntelliVue Guardian EWS can help caregivers identify patient deterioration early with fast and easy Early Warning Scoring calculations.