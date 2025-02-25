The IntelliVue MX800 is Philips first patient care solution to incorporate patient monitoring and clinical informatics. Designed to simplify access to patient information you need to enhance diagnostic confidence throughout the hospital.
Clinical image gallery
Features
Integrated PC and monitor in one offers one intuitive view
The IntelliVue MX800 patient monitor features an integrated PC (IPC) for one intuitive view with clear patient status and relevant clinical information at the bedside. Send and receive patient information across modalities for informed decisions at the point of care.
Fast decisions at the bedside to enhance workflow
Philips IntelliVue MX800 gives you access to relevant patient information using the patient monitor, with a suite of clinical decision and workflow support applications at the point of care.
Smooth design supports infection control protocols
The IntelliVue MX800 is designed with smooth surfaces and a minimum number of seams, and is easy to clean to support your infection control protocols.