Philips IntelliVue MP5 bedside patient monitor provides actionable information about your patients. It delivers IntelliVue monitoring power and functionality in a compact, rugged housing to serve a wide range of care environments.
Features
IntelliVue Guardian Early Warning Score on a spot-check monitor
Aids clinicians in early recognition of subtle signs of patient deterioration. The Early Warning Score is designed to facilitate fast intervention to enhance patient care.
Intuitive touchscreen simplifies use
The user interface is designed to enhance visibility of patient data, making it easy to use, and compatible with standard software, helping you focus on the patient, not the monitor.
Dynamic Wave area auto-sizes waves
Waves automatically adjust in size relative to the number of waves configured.