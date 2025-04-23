HeartStart FRx
AED
Automated external defibrillators (AEDs)
The Philips HeartStart FRx defibrillator features intuitive, step-by-step voice instructions, including CPR guidance, and an audible metronome to help guide basic life support (BLS) responders while treating a suspected sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) Pre-connected SMART Pads II can be used for both adults and children. Rugged, lightweight and reliable, it can withstand rough handling and extreme temperatures. When every minute counts, Philips HeartStart FRx is the partner by your side. Side by side. Step by step.

Features
Patented technology. Proven therapy.
Real-time, step-by-step voice commands paced to your actions, and an audible metronome and CPR guidance assist the responder. When treating an infant or child, simply insert the optional infant/child key and the FRx adjusts instructions and therapy.
Easy as 1–2–3
Patented Quick Shock feature allows the FRx to typically deliver a shock within 8 seconds after CPR.1 Studies show that minimizing time to shock after CPR may improve survival..2-5 1. Press the green On/Off button, which activates voice instruction and visual icons. 2. Place the pads on the patient as directed. 3. When advised by the device, press the orange Shock button.
Designed to work where you need it
Lightweight, rugged and reliable, the Philips HeartStart FRx defibrillator can withstand rough handling, extreme temperatures, and dusty or wet surfaces. Designed for use in harsh settings, it can withstand up to 500 kg (1,100 lbs) and drops from 1.2 m (4 ft).
Specifications
  • Product specifications
    Model Number
    861304
    Waveform
    Truncated Exponential Biphasic. Waveform parameters adjusted as a function of each patient’s impedance.
    Battery
    Typically 4 years when stored and maintained according to directions provided in Owner’s Manual. Standby life (after insertion):
    Therapy
    Adult defibrillation peak current: 32A (150J nominal) into a 50 ohm load. Pediatric defibrillation (with optional Infant/Child Key installed): 19A (50J nominal) into a 50 ohm load.
    Protocol
    Protocol Device follows preconfigured settings. Defibrillation and CPR protocol can be customized using HeartStart Event Review or HeartStart Configure software.
    Quick Shock
    Able to deliver a shock after the end of a CPR interval, typically in eight seconds.
  • Physical requirements
    Size
    2.4 x 7.1 x 8.9 inches (6 x 18 x 22 cm) H x D x W
    Weight
    With battery and pads case: 3.5 lbs (1.5 kg) Without battery or pads case: 2.6 lbs (1.2 kg)
  • Environmental
    Temperature
    Operating/Standby:32° - 122° F (0° - 50° C)
    EMI (Radiated/Immunity)
    CISPR II Group I Class B, IEC 61000-4-3, and IEC 61000-4-8
    Sealing
    Waterjet proof IPX5 per IEC60529 Dust protected IPX5 per IEC60529
    Altitude
    0 to 15,000 feet
    Aircraft
    Device: RTCA/DO-160D;1997
    Crush
    500 pounds
    Vibration
    Operating: meets MILSTD 810F Fig.514.5C-17, random Standby: meets MILSTD 810F Fig.514.5C-18,swept sine.

Documentation

Product Brochure
PPTX|18.05 MB
Philips SMART Analysis AED Algorithm Application Note
PDF|2.79 MB
Philips HeartStart FRx AED Brochure
PDF|5.57 MB

