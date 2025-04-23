HeartStart FRx

Download, store & send Philips AED data to where it’s needed most. For increased compatibility, HeartStart Data Messenger has been coded as a 32-bit application. This means the application can be installed and run on both 32- and 64-bit Windows Operating Systems. Since the Data Messenger application is 32-bit, In order for the automated email feature to work, the email application (MS Outlook, Mozilla Thunderbird, etc.) must also be 32-bit.