Flexible interoperability expands connectivity options

Managing patient information from start to finish, Philips ST80i turns stress ECG data into actionable insights. It uses bi-directional network connectivity to collect and distribute data where needed; this could be a local workstation, the ECG management system or PACS. You can upload patient and demographic data and worklist/orders (as appropriate) from your HIS, or DMWL, or manually enter data. Export final patient reports via HL7 or DICOM in a PDF format, PDF-XML pair, or DICOM encapsulated PDF or DICOM SR. For added flexibility, leverage the convenience of IntelliSpace ECG to view, edit and confirm stress reports enterprise-wide using Stress Enterprise Solution.