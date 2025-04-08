Eagle Eye Platinum ST
Digital IVUS short tip catheter
Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) catheters
  • Product detail photograph
  • Standard product photograph

Eagle Eye Platinum ST

Digital IVUS short tip catheter
Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) catheters
The Eagle Eye Platinum ST digital IVUS catheter offers a 2.5 mm tip-to-imaging distance designed to assess more of the vessel than standard catheters by providing a closer visualization of highly stenosed lesions and distal anatomy. The short tip catheter fits through all 5F guides and has all features of our top-selling Eagle Eye Platinum model, including plug-and-play simplicity, three radiopaque markers, GlyDx hydrophilic coating, and SyncVision compatibility.*

Clinical image gallery

  • Multi-modality imaging
    Multi-modality imaging
Features
Improved lubricity
The improved GlyDx hydrophilic coating, applied to the distal portion of the catheter, provides increased lubricity and durability during use. The tapered tip and long rapid exchange lumen add pushability.*
GlyDx Hydrophilic Coating
SyncVision compatibility
The Eagle Eye Platinum ST digital IVUS catheter system is compatible with SyncVision co-registration which creates a three-way association between locations on the angiogram, longitudinal IVUS display, and tomographic IVUS frames. SyncVision simplifies vessel sizing, streamlines lesion assessment, and enables precise therapy delivery.
IVUS Co-registration
Improved deliverability in tortuosity
The Eagle Eye Platinum ST catheter offers improved deliverability through tortuosity, compared to the Eagle Eye Platinum catheter in a tortuous benchtop model.*
Deliverability in Tortuosity
Specifications
  • Catheter size specs
    Minimum guide catheter
    5F (I.D. 0.056")
    Maximum guide wire
    0.014"
    Maximum imaging diameter
    20 mm
    Working length
    150 cm
    Frequency
    20 MHz

Documentation

Product brochure
PDF|304.83 KB
Philips Eagle Eye Platinum digital IVUS catheters product brochure
PDF|538.61 KB

Related products

  • IntraSight Interventional applications platform
    IntraSight
    The IntraSight Interventional Applications Workspace is where imaging, physiology, co-registration* and software all come together to help identify coronary and peripheral artery disease, and allow for more optimized treatment plans. IntraSight is built on a new foundational platform designed to meet the evolving needs of your lab today and tomorrow.
  • IntraSight Mobile Interventional applications platform
    IntraSight Mobile
    IntraSight Mobile is an easy-to-use, small footprint, digital IVUS imaging and physiology system, designed for peripheral vascular and coronary procedures, operable directly from the sterile field. This is available for the hospital, office-based lab, and ambulatory surgery center environment.
  • SyncVision Precision guidance system
    SyncVision
    The SyncVision precision guidance system is suitable with IntraSight and Core Integrated interventional platforms and streamlines lesion assessment, simplifies vessel sizing and enables precise therapy delivery all while integrating seamlessly in daily workflows in interventional suites of choice.
Disclaimer
1. Safety and efficacy of VH IVUS for use in the characterization of vascular lesions and tissue types has not been established.
2. Nair A, Margolis M, Kuban B, Vince D. Automated Coronary Plaque Characterisation with Intravascular Ultrasound Backscatter: Ex Vivo Validation. EuroIntervention. 2007; 3: 113-120
*Data on file
Product availability is subject to country regulatory clearance. Please contact your local sales representative to check the availability in your country.
Eagle Eye Platinum ST is distributed by InterMed in New Zealand.
Always read the label and follow the directions for use.
Philips medical devices should only be used by physicians and teams trained in interventional techniques, including training in the use of this device.
Philips reserves the right to change product specifications without prior notification.
©2025 Koniklijke Philips N.V. All rights reserved. Trademarks are the property of Koninklijke Philips N.V. or their respective owners.