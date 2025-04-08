Eagle Eye Platinum
Eagle Eye Platinum

The Eagle Eye Platinum digital IVUS catheter is the #1 choice of physicians for intravascular imaging (in the US).* As a unique plug-and-play intravascular imaging catheter it is designed for ease of use and deliverability. Features include a soft tapered tip, GlyDx hydrophilic coating for increased lubricity, a long, rapid exchange lumen for improved pushability, three radiopaque markers, and compatibility with SyncVision for co-registration with angiography.

Clinical image gallery

  • Grayscale imaging enhances standard angiography procedures
  • VH IVUS imaging
Features
Improved lubricity
The improved GlyDx hydrophilic coating, applied to the distal portion of the catheter, provides increased lubricity and durability during use. The tapered tip and long rapid exchange lumen add pushability.*
Markers for length estimation
Relying on angiograms alone may make it difficult to estimate the length of bifurcation, ostial, and tortuous lesions. The Eagle Eye Platinum digital IVUS catheter features three radiopaque markers with 10 mm spacing facilitating length estimation without the need for a marker wire or pullback device. SyncVision’s co-registration measures accurate length even with a manual pullback.
Plug-and-play for immediate imaging
The plug-and-play simplicity and digital, solid state design of the Eagle Eye Platinum digital IVUS catheter provides a fast, easy approach for IVUS imaging. There is no motor drive, no moving parts, and no pullback device required. Additionally, you don’t have to worry about flushing or priming of the transducer before a procedure.
Specifications
  • Catheter size specs
    Minimum guide catheter
    5F (I.D. 0.056")
    Maximum guide wire
    0.014"
    Maximum imaging diameter
    20 mm
    Working length
    150 cm
    Frequency
    20 MHz

Documentation

Product brochure
PDF|304.83 KB
Philips Eagle Eye Platinum digital IVUS catheters product brochure
PDF|538.61 KB

Related products

  • IntraSight Interventional applications platform
    IntraSight
    The IntraSight Interventional Applications Workspace is where imaging, physiology, co-registration* and software all come together to help identify coronary and peripheral artery disease, and allow for more optimized treatment plans. IntraSight is built on a new foundational platform designed to meet the evolving needs of your lab today and tomorrow.
  • IntraSight Mobile Interventional applications platform
    IntraSight Mobile
    IntraSight Mobile is an easy-to-use, small footprint, digital IVUS imaging and physiology system, designed for peripheral vascular and coronary procedures, operable directly from the sterile field. This is available for the hospital, office-based lab, and ambulatory surgery center environment.
  • SyncVision Precision guidance system
    SyncVision
    The SyncVision precision guidance system is suitable with IntraSight and Core Integrated interventional platforms and streamlines lesion assessment, simplifies vessel sizing and enables precise therapy delivery all while integrating seamlessly in daily workflows in interventional suites of choice.
Disclaimer
1. Safety and efficacy of VH IVUS for use in the characterization of vascular lesions and tissue types has not been established.
2. Nair A, Margolis M, Kuban B, Vince D. Automated Coronary Plaque Characterisation with Intravascular Ultrasound Backscatter: Ex Vivo Validation. EuroIntervention. 2007; 3: 113-120
* Data on file
Product availability is subject to country regulatory clearance. Please contact your local sales representative to check the availability in your country.
Eagle Eye Platinum is distributed by InterMed in New Zealand.
Always read the label and follow the directions for use.
Philips medical devices should only be used by physicians and teams trained in interventional techniques, including training in the use of this device.
Philips reserves the right to change product specifications without prior notification.
