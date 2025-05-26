Interventional Cardiology Workspace (Xper IM)

Disclaimer

-Results obtained during usability study performed in December 2016. The study involved 33 participants. Participants were spread evenly over technologist/nurses and physicians. To evaluate benefits of the multi-user capabilities of the new system design and user satisfaction, its novel design was tested by participants that had relevant working experience in the interventional lab and who had not previously used the new system.

-Please check with a local Philips sales team for availability in your country.

-For the availability of the iFR functionality on Philips Hemo system, please check with your local Philips sales representative.