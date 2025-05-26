Interventional Cardiology Workspace (Xper IM)
  • Azurion Hemo feature video
  • Hemo System is integrated with your Philips image guided therapy system and Xper Information Management (IM) to streamline lab workflow.
  • The users in the control room can also perform hemodynamic analyses and display them in the exam room. Displaying all relevant physiologic waveforms and analyses supports you in making a real-time assessment of the patient’s condition during an intervention.
  • Hemo patient monitoring device
  • Team members in the exam room can visualize and adapt vital signs and physiological calculations easily at table side using the Touch Screen Module.
  • Interventional hemodynamic system
  • The Hemo System is connected to the Monitor Ceiling Suspension or Philips FlexVision display screen.
  • Standard Product Photograph

This innovative suite of cath lab data management solutions (previously known as Xper Information Management, Xper IM) is designed to enhance the interventional cardiology workflow. Interventional Cardiology Workspace presents a variety of tools to enhance efficiency with reporting, scheduling, inventory and intelligent data management, helping to improve and simplify the workflow for all cardiology professionals.

Features
Enhance cath lab workflow and patient care
Xper Information Management (Xper IM) is designed to enhance workflow so that administrative concerns never become a barrier to patient care. It provides a single point of contact for pre-, during, and post-procedure information. It populates the final cardiac report with patient data, and interfaces with HIS, PACS, and EMRs to avoid redundant data entry and to create integrated patient records. If you choose, you can even share study-related information and images with patients at the bedside.
Intuitive hemo monitoring
The new user interface provides on-screen guidance to help team members smoothly proceed through procedures and work efficiently with each other. The workstation's interactive heart diagram aids team members in the control room in quickly performing pullbacks and changing the pressure labels. These features promote ease of use by all staff members with minimal training.
Improved communication
In the control room, clinical staff can monitor all patient vital signs, analyze physiological parameters and easily display calculation results in the exam room. Results are displayed as a numerical value and a gradient image. Displaying numerical and graphical results helps clinical staff stay focused on the tasks at hand without the need to leave the sterile area.
Specifications
  • Hemo system specifications
    Lead Surface ECG
    12
    Non-invasive blood pressure (NIBP)
    Four invasive blood pressure channels
    Thermodilution Cardiac Output
    Respiration rate
    Full disclosure (record, store all waveforms data for post case review and analysis)
    Printing waveforms and hemodynamic analysis
    Comprehensive hemodynamic measurements and analysis
    Pulse oximetry (SpO2)
    Body surface temperature
    Fick Cardiac Output
    Capture and store hemodynamic waveforms and ECG’s
    End of case reporting (hemodynamic measurements and calculations)
    Storage of all patient data
  • Optional packages
    Integrated FFR (compatible with Philips and St. Jude)
    Procedure/event charting and data collection
    Main- and side stream EtCO2
  • Integrated with Philips interventional x-ray system
    Hemo control from Touch Screen Module
    Connected to Monitor Ceiling Suspension or FlexVision
    Patient demographics

Documentation

Partnering in data-driven innovation with Miami Cardiac & Vascular Institute
PDF|3.48 MB

