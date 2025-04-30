Disclaimer

EPIQ CVx/CVxi is available in selected countries. Please consult your Philips representative for further details.

*Based on responses from 38 respondents.

**Results obtained during user demonstrations performed in December 2017 with the EPIQ CVx and the iE33 systems. The research was designed and supervised by Use-Lab GmbH, an independent and objective engineering consultancy and user interface design company. The tests involved 42 clinicians from 17 countries. The various types of cardiac customer segments represented were adult diagnostics and interventional, adult diagnostics, and pediatric diagnostics and interventional.

***Clinical performance and safety have not been established for some features which have 510(k) pending. Not available for sale in the USA.