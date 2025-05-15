Advanced 3D visualization feature

Philips suite of advanced visualization features now available on Affiniti 30. These allow you to easily acquire lifelike 3D images. Philips TrueVue and GlassVue, with internal light source, deliver photorealistic fetal images. aReveal automatic 3D segmentation allows you to reveal the fetal face with one touch. Philips TrueVue advanced 3D ultrasound display delivers amazing lifelike 3D images. TrueVue, with its internal light source gives clinicians the ability to manipulate light and shadow anywhere in the 3D volume.