  • Philips Affiniti ultrasound features a powerful combination of performance and workflow experience for quick and confident
Affiniti 70

Designed for your everyday
Ultrasound
Affiniti 70 Elevate is the most advanced system in the Affiniti family, delivering stunning image quality and a suite of premium clinical features. Offering new levels of diagnostic confidence and reproducibility, it is designed for fast-paced environments with enhanced workflow and robust performance—helping you deliver the best possible care every day.

Clinical image gallery

  • Affiniti VM10.0 eL18-4 Vasc Carotid CCA 2D
  • Affiniti VM10.0 eL18-4 Arterial UE Fistual CF
  • Affiniti VM10.0 C5-1 Abd Gen Aorta Renals FV
  • Triplets shown using GlassVue on 3D9-3v transducer
  • Affiniti VM10.0 eL18-4 Testicular CF
  • Affiniti Vm10.0 eL18-4 Thyroid MFI Compare
  • Gynecological image from the Affinti 70
  • Affiniti VM10.0 eL18-4 Vasc Carotid CCA CF
  • Affiniti VM10.0 eL18-4 Testicular Hydrocele
  • Fetal heart image from the Affiniti 70
  • eL18-4 paired with FlowViewer, scanning on the Testicular Preset
  • eL18-4 for Breast
  • C10-3v Ovary Perfusion wit Flow Viewer
  • Affiniti VM10.0 eL18-4 Arterial UE CF
  • C10-3v Ovarian Perfusion with Flow Viewer
  • Affiniti VM10.0 eL18-4 MSK Superfic Finger Pulley
  • C5-1 Abdominal Proximal Aorta with Flow Viewer
  • Affiniti VM10.0 eL18-4 Thyroid 2D
  • Affiniti VM10.0 L12-5 Testicular Hydrocele
  • C10-3v Ovary MFI Flow Viewer
  • Affiniti VM10.0 C5-1 Abd Gen Hepatic Veins 2D
  • Fetal Liver with MFI-eL18-4
  • Affiniti 30 ultrasound clinical image truevue
  • Affiniti VM10.0 L12-5 Adv Breast 2D
  • C9-2 Aortic Arch CPA with Flow Viewer
  • eL18-4 OB General Imaging
  • mL26-8 Breast Lesion
  • Affiniti VM10.0 eL18-4 MSK Superfic Achilles Tendon
  • Fetal profile shown using C9-2 transducer
  • L12-3ERGO Internal Jugular Vein
  • Affiniti VM10.0 L12-5 Testicular Hydrocele
  • C10-3v Uterus Perfusion with Flow Viewer
  • Affiniti VM10.0 eL18-4 Vasc Carotid Verts CF
  • Obstetric image from the Affiniti 70
  • Affiniti VM10.0 L12-5 MSK Gen Biceps Tendon
  • Affiniti VM10.0 eL18-4 Adv Breast 2D
  • Affiniti VM10.0 L12-3 ERGO Vasc Carotid Verts 2D
  • Affiniti VM10.0 L12-3 ERGO Venous LE Calf Veins CF
  • mL26-8 paired with Flow Viewer, scanning on the General Vascular Preset
  • L12-3ERGO Lower Limb Veins
  • C5-1 Liver Fat Quantification
  • Auto Scan Of
  • Affiniti VM10.0 eL18-4 MSK Gen Shoulder 2D
  • Affiniti VM10.0 L12-3ERGO Arterial UE Fistual CF
  • Liver image from the Affiniti 70
  • Triplets shown using TrueVue on 3D9-3v transducer
  • Affiniti VM10.0 eL18-4 MSK Superfic Shoulder
  • C10-3v Ovarian Perfusion with MFI HD
  • Affiniti VM10.0 C5-1 Abd Gen Liver 2D
  • L12-3 paired with CEUS Auto Scan, scanning on the Vascular Carotid Preset
  • Affiniti VM10.0 C5-1 Abd Gen FV Doppler
  • mL26-8 paired with Flow Viewer, scanning on a radial ulnar
  • Affiniti VM10.0 L12-5 Adv Breast 2D
  • Affiniti VM10.0 C5-1 Abd Renal Kidney CPA Compare
  • Affiniti VM10.0 C5-1 Abd Gen Aorta Renal Vessels FV
  • Affiniti 30 ultrasound clinical image truevue V6-2
  • Affiniti VM10.0 eL18-4 MSK Superfic Nerve CF
  • Affiniti VM10.0 eL18-4 Thyroid CF
  • Flow Viewer applied to MFI with C10-3v uterus
  • Obstetric image from the Affinit 70
  • Affiniti VM10.0 C5-1 Abd Gen Liver Kidney HRI
  • Affiniti VM10.0 C5-1 Abd Gen Liver Kidney 2D
  • V9-2 Aortic Arch CPA with Flow Viewer
  • Affiniti VM10.0 eL18-4 Thyroid CF
  • Affiniti VM10.0 L12-5 Testicular Hydrocele
  • mL26-8 paired with Flow Viewer, scanning on a calf vein
  • Uterus shown with MFI using C9-4v transducer
  • Affiniti VM10.0 C5-1 Abd Renal Pancreas 2D
  • Affiniti VM10.0 mC12-3 Neonatal Head CPA
  • Ovaries in MaxVue display using 3D9-3v transducer
  • Affiniti VM10.0 L12-3ERGO Venous LE Calf Veins 2D
  • Affiniti VM10.0 C5-1 Abd Gen IVC 2D
  • eL18-4 MSK Patellar Tendon
  • Affiniti VM10.0 eL18-4 MSK Superfic Nerve Long
  • Affiniti VM10.0 eL18-4 MSK Superfic Patellar Tendon
  • Affiniti VM10.0 eL18-4 Testicular Hydrocele
  • mL26-8 paired with Flow Viewer, scanning on a thyroid
  • Affiniti VM10.0 eL18-4 MSK Superfic Nerve
  • Gestational Sac in MaxVue display-C9-2
  • V9-2 Fetal Lung Perfusion with Flow Viewer
  • Affiniti VM10.0 L12-3ERGO Vasc Carotid Bulb Plaque
  • Affiniti VM10.0 eL18-4 Adv Breast Strain
  • Affiniti VM10.0 C5-1 Abd Gen Spleen 2D
  • Placenta CPA with Flow Viewer
  • V9-2 Fetal Heart CPA with Flow Viewer
  • Affiniti VM10.0 mC12-3 Neonatal Head 2D
  • Affiniti VM10.0 mC12-3 Neonatal Head MFI
  • Affiniti VM10.0 eL18-4 Thyroid 2D
  • Fetal abdomen image from the Affiniti 70
  • Strain elastography of the breast image from the Affiniti 70
  • Fetal head image at 12 weeks gestation from the Affiniti 70
  • Obstetric image from the Affiniti 70
  • Carotid artery plaque
Features
Collaboration Live
Extend your team without expanding it. Collaboration Live is a communication platform that facilitates communication between a compatible ultrasound system and a remote user. With simultaneous Multi-party communication up to six users can quickly and securely talk, text, screen share and video stream directly from the ultrasound system for access to multiple clinical resources at a distance.
Collaboration Live
Fusion and Navigation
Make confident decisions even in challenging diagnostic cases with fully integrated fusion capabilities that feature streamlined workflows to allow clinicians to achieve fast and effective fusion of CT/MR/PET with live ultrasound. By combining imaging modalities directly on the ultrasound system, you now have access to an even more powerful diagnostic tool with advanced visualization allowing for fast clinical decisions. Expand fusion and navigation capabilities through a range of transducers across applications, including the X6-1 xMatrix , C5-1, C9-2, eL18-4, L12-5, C10-4ec, S5-1 and the new mC7-2
Fusion and Navigation
PureWave & xMatrix transducer technology
The power of PureWave for exceptional imaging even on technically difficult patients. PureWave crystal technology represents the biggest breakthrough in piezoelectric transducer material in 40 years. The pure, uniform crystals of PureWave have virtually perfect uniformity for greater bandwidth and twice the efficiency of conventional ceramic materials.
PureWave & xMatrix technology
Specifications
  • System dimensions
    Width
    57.2 cm
    Height
    142.2-162.6 cm
    Depth
    98.3 cm
    Weight
    83.6 kg
  • Control panel
    Monitor size
    54.6 cm
    Degrees of movement
    180 degrees

Documentation

EPIQ Elite & Affiniti ultrasound Interventional Radiology flyer
PDF|3.64 MB
EPIQ and Affiniti Security brochure
PDF|1.21 MB
EPIQ Elite & Affiniti ultrasound Vascular flyer
PDF|4.31 MB
Affiniti Elevate brochure
PDF|12.89 MB

Disclaimer
Available in select countries. Please consult your Philips representative for further details.
*based on a sample size of 20 users