Affiniti 70 Circular Edition
Refurbished ultrasound system
The Affiniti 70 ultrasound system offers a powerful combination of performance and workflow for quick, confident diagnosis.

Clinical image gallery

  • Triplets shown using GlassVue on 3D9-3v transducer
  • Gynecological image from the Affinti 70
  • Fetal heart image from the Affiniti 70
  • Affiniti 30 ultrasound clinical image truevue
  • Fetal Liver with MFI-eL18-4
  • Fetal profile shown using C9-2 transducer
  • Obstetric image from the Affiniti 70
  • Triplets shown using TrueVue on 3D9-3v transducer
  • Liver image from the Affiniti 70
  • Gestational Sac in MaxVue display-C9-2
  • Affiniti 30 ultrasound clinical image truevue V6-2
  • Obstetric image from the Affinit 70
  • Ovaries in MaxVue display using 3D9-3v transducer
  • Fetal abdomen image from the Affiniti 70
  • Strain elastography of the breast image from the Affiniti 70
  • Fetal head image at 12 weeks gestation from the Affiniti 70
  • Obstetric image from the Affiniti 70
  • Carotid artery plaque
Features
It understands your every day
Philips Affiniti delivers the right balance of advanced ergonomic design and precision engineering to help you work more comfortably and intuitively. Its exceptional image quality gives you the results you need to provide the best patient care possible. See what Philips Affiniti can do for your practice.
TrueVue advanced 3D display
Philips TrueVue advanced 3D ultrasound display delivers amazing lifelike fetal 3D images. TrueVue, with its internal light source, gives clinicians the ability to manipulate light and shadow anywhere in the 3D volume.
Designed for balance
To balance these many demands, you need diagnostic information quickly – but not at the expense of accuracy. You need advanced functionality – but not at the expense of ease of use. You need a system that is ergonomic – but built to last for the daily rigors of high patient volume.
Specifications
  • System dimensions
    Width
    57.2 cm
    Height
    142.2-162.6 cm
    Depth
    98.3 cm
    Weight
    83.6 kg
  • Control panel
    Monitor size
    54.6 cm
    Degrees of movement
    180 degrees

