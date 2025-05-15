Affiniti 70 Circular Edition

Strain elastography of the breast image from the Affiniti 70
Fetal head image at 12 weeks gestation from the Affiniti 70
Obstetric image from the Affiniti 70
Carotid artery plaque
Features
It understands your every day
Philips Affiniti delivers the right balance of advanced ergonomic design and precision engineering to help you work more comfortably and intuitively. Its exceptional image quality gives you the results you need to provide the best patient care possible. See what Philips Affiniti can do for your practice.
TrueVue advanced 3D display
Philips TrueVue advanced 3D ultrasound display delivers amazing lifelike fetal 3D images. TrueVue, with its internal light source, gives clinicians the ability to manipulate light and shadow anywhere in the 3D volume.
Designed for balance
To balance these many demands, you need diagnostic information quickly – but not at the expense of accuracy. You need advanced functionality – but not at the expense of ease of use. You need a system that is ergonomic – but built to last for the daily rigors of high patient volume.
Specifications
System dimensions
Width
57.2 cm
Height
142.2-162.6 cm
Depth
98.3 cm
Weight
83.6 kg
Control panel
Monitor size
54.6 cm
Degrees of movement
180 degrees
