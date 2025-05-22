EPIQ 5 Circular Edition
EPIQ 5 Circular Edition

The EPIQ 5 is the new direction for premium ultrasound, featuring an uncompromised level of clinical performance to meet the challenges of today’s most demanding women’s health care, vascular, general imaging and cardiology practices.

Features
Refurbishment process
With over 30 years of OEM refurbishment experience, we guarantee high-quality Circular Edition systems. Each system undergoes our rigorous seven-step OEM refurbishment process, in which obsolete or defective parts are replaced with original Philips components. Systems are cosmetically refurbished to look brand-new, and full system testing ensures that performance and image quality are as good as new. Circular Edition systems are custom-configurable to meet your facility’s clinical needs, and we provide the same warranty as with new Philips systems.
Rethink 'new' with Circular Edition
The Philips Circular Edition portfolio offers high-quality refurbished medical imaging systems at attractive prices. Circular Edition systems are on average 25% lower in price* compared to similar new Philips systems, without compromising on quality and performance. Our factory refurbishment process ensures that Circular Edition systems look and perform like new. With the same warranty, service performance levels and training as new Philips systems, as well as a reduced carbon footprint, they are a sustainable solution that is as good as new.
Library quiet for small examination rooms
EPIQ 5 is almost silent when running. A noise test determined that EPIQ 5 runs at 37-41 dB, which is equivalent to the sound of a library. This is extremely welcome in small scanning/examination rooms.
Specifications
  • System dimensions
    Width
    60,6 cm
    Height
    146-171,5 cm
    Depth
    109,2 cm
    Weight
    104,3 kg
  • Control panel
    Monitor size
    21,5 cm

Documentation

Product Brochure Philips EPIQ 5 – Advance Ultrasound system - General Imaging
PDF|5.36 MB
Product Brochure Philips Epiq 7 – DS Advance Ultrasound system
PDF|1.36 MB
Product Brochure Philips EPIQ 5 – DS Advance Ultrasound system
PDF|3.50 MB
Product Brochure Philips EPIQ 5 – Ultrasound system for women's health care
PDF|4.27 MB
Disclaimer
* Average cost savings compared to the purchase price of a similar new Philips system. Pricing depends on modality, product type, configuration, and other factors.