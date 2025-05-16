EPIQ Elite
  • Philips EPIQ Elite ultrasound
  • Philps EPIQ Elite premium ultrasound
EPIQ Elite

EPIQ Elite Elevate provides high-quality imaging and tailored clinical information to help clinicians deliver timely, confident answers to more patients worldwide. With advanced intelligence and an exceptional level of performance, EPIQ Elite meets the demands of today’s most challenging practices.

Clinical image gallery

  • C5-1 Liver ElastQ with Confidence Map
  • eL18-4 Vertebral Perfusion with Flow Viewer
  • eL18-4 Thyroid CEUS
  • mL26-8 MSK Flexor Tendon
  • L12-3 ERGO Vascular Carotid Flow Viewer Color
  • C5-1 Liver Fat Quantification
  • mL26-8 MSK Wrist
  • C9-2 Abdomen Liver
  • eL18-4 MSK Patella Tendon Panoramic Image
  • eL18-4 OB Fetal Spine
  • C5-1 Fetal Heart Pulmonary Vein with MFI HD (Micro Flow Imaging, High Definition)
  • eL18-4 Thyroid
  • eL18-4 MSK Shoulder
  • C10-3v Ovarian Perfusion with Flow Viewer
  • eL18-4 for Breast
  • eL18-4 Linear ElastQ Breast
  • C10-3v Ovary MFI Flow Viewer
  • C5-1 Umbilical Cord Color Flow with Flow Viewer
  • mC7-2 Abdominal Liver
  • C5-1 Abdomen, with Flow Viewer
  • 3D9-3v 3D TrueVue Fetal Imaging
  • mL26-8 Breast Lesion
  • eL18-4 OB General Imaging
  • C9-2 Aortic Arch CPA with Flow Viewer
  • mL26-8 Pediatric Liver
  • C10-3v Uterus Perfusion with Flow Viewer
  • mL26-8 MSK Superficial Perfusion with MFI HD
  • mL26-8 Superficial Dermal Collection
  • L12-3ERGO Lower Limb Veins
  • C5-1 Liver Hemangioma
  • L12-3 paired with CEUS Auto Scan, scanning on the Vascular Carotid Preset
  • V9-2 Fetal Lung Perfusion with Flow Viewer
  • C5-1 Abdomen Renal Perfusion with MFI HD
  • C5-1 Liver Perfusion with Flow Viewer
  • C10-3v Ovarian Perfusion with MFI HD
  • eL18-4 Testis
  • mC12-3 Pediatric Liver Kidney
  • V9-2 Fetal Heart CPA with Flow Viewer
  • C9-2 Abdomen Renal
  • C5-1 Renal Perfusion with MFI Flow Viewer
  • V9-2 Aortic Arch CPA with Flow Viewer
  • C5-1 Abdomen
  • mL26-8 Vascular Fistula with Flow Viewer
  • C5-1 Fetal Heart Color Flow with Flow Viewer
  • S5-1 Adult Echo
Features
Powerful system security - protecting sensitive patient data
Hospitals and healthcare organizations are spending more to protect their systems and patient data from cyber-attacks. That is why healthcare cybersecurity spending will exceed $65 billion over the next five years. Ultrasound devices are highly mobile and can exist in a wired or wireless environment. As a result, Philips has made security a high priority for ultrasound systems. The EPIQ Elite platform is built on Window 10 OS and features a powerful defense-in-depth principle and deliver an outstanding set of data security features comprising of five core layers.
Super Resolution MVI & Time of Arrival
Philips Super Resolution MVI CEUS is an improved version of Philips legacy Contrast MVI which takes advantage of an innovative super-resolution processing approach and advanced motion compensation techniques to obtain a 200% improvement in spatial resolution. The Time of arrival map offers representation of the relative time at which bubbles first enter points of interest in the current imaging plane.
nSIGHT Imaging
Far surpasses conventional ultrasound performance to reach new levels of definition and clarity. Incorporating a custom multi-stage precision beamformer along with massive parallel processing, this proprietary architecture captures an enormous amount of acoustic data from each transmit operation and performs digital beam reconstruction along with mathematically optimized focal processing. This creates extraordinary real-time images with exceptional frame rate, uniformity and penetration.
Specifications
  • Common Specifications
    Width
    60.6 cm/ 23.9 in
    Height
    146-171.5 cm/ 57.5-67.5 in
    Depth
    109.2 cm/ 43 in
    Weight
    104.3 kg/ 230 lb without peripheral devices
  • Control panel
    Monitor size
    24 inch / 60.96 cm HD display

Documentation

EPIQ Elite & Affiniti ultrasound Interventional Radiology flyer
PDF|3.64 MB
EPIQ Elite Elevate brochure
PDF|14.24 MB
EPIQ Elite Elevate Ob/Gyn brochure
PDF|17.49 MB
EPIQ and Affiniti Security brochure
PDF|1.21 MB
Disclaimer
Available in select countries. Please consult your Philips representative for further details.
*based on a sample size of 20 users
***Compared to previous capability