Right. Where you need it. Now you can have exceptional ultrasound imaging in the palm of your hand. Philips Lumify combines high-quality, lightweight transducers and an intuitive ultrasound app to bring diagnostic capabilities to your compatible Apple iPhone and iPad devices. Acquire critical clinical data quickly and easily at the point of care: in the field, emergency medicine and critical care, at bedside and in office practice. Your purchase includes Lumify transducer(s) and cable(s), Lumify app, power module, accessory cables, software upgrades, support and education, carry cases and manufacturer's warranty.