Ingenia MR-OR intraoperative MRI delivers high-quality images during neurosurgical procedures. It helps you gain up-to-date insight on surgical progress and tumor resection to support confident intraoperative decisions and update neuronavigation. The solution supports smooth, in-line patient transfer between the operating room and the Philips Ingenia MR system, with minimal procedure time added. Moreover, it lets you preserve your OR set-up for efficient neurosurgical workflows. Thanks to versatile configuration options, Ingenia MR-OR supports high utilization, while driving cost-effectiveness and flexibility.

Clinical image gallery

Features
Acquire up-to-date, detailed MR imaging data at virtually any time during surgery
Fast, streamlined transfer of your patient from the OR to the Ingenia MR scanner in the adjacent room allows you to acquire up-to-date MR information at virtually any time during surgical procedures. This supports clinical confidence in the dynamic OR environment.
Create a fluent transition from OR to scanning room
The patient transfer solution combining a Transmobil Patient Transporter and FlexTrak OR interface supports fast, in-line transfer from the surgical table to the MR scanner. Changeovers take just a few minutes, so you don’t lose valuable time. Your patient remains on the transfer board throughout the entire transition for smooth patient handling. The FlexTrak OR remains on the MR side of the doors throughout the entire intraoperative procedure, never crossing the sterile boundary into the OR.
Bring the benefits of an excellent imaging platform to surgical procedures
At the heart of Ingenia MR-OR is a 1.5T or 3.0T Ingenia MR-OR scanner, which delivers outstanding imaging thanks to dStream digital broadband technology. This offers excellent image quality for visualization of tumor margins and critical structures. What’s more, industry-leading gradient linearity helps generate images with high geometric accuracy to update neuronavigationand counter the source of brain shift.
Specifications
  • MRI system
    Field strengths
    1.5 and 3.0
  • Xtend Magnet System
    Bore design
    70

