Ingenia MR-OR

Create a fluent transition from OR to scanning room

The patient transfer solution combining a Transmobil Patient Transporter and FlexTrak OR interface supports fast, in-line transfer from the surgical table to the MR scanner. Changeovers take just a few minutes, so you don’t lose valuable time. Your patient remains on the transfer board throughout the entire transition for smooth patient handling. The FlexTrak OR remains on the MR side of the doors throughout the entire intraoperative procedure, never crossing the sterile boundary into the OR.