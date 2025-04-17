Ingenia Elition 3.0T S

Disclaimer

1. Compared to Philips scans without Compressed SENSE.

2. In isotropic 3D MSK VIEW scans, compared to Philips scans without Compressed SENSE.

3. Adaptive-C-SENSE technology used by SmartSpeed won the Fast MRI Challenge hosted by Facebook and New York Langone Health in 2019.

4. Compared to Philips SENSE.

5. On average, measured across a sample of sited from Philips MR Installed Base.

6. Compared to a workstation.

7. SmartExam is not available to patients with MR Conditional implants.

8. Compared to using a standard mattress.

9. Only for use with MR Safe or MR Conditional Implants by strictly following the Instructions For Use.