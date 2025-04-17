Ingenia Elition 3.0T S
The Ingenia Elition S delivers superb image quality and performs MRI exams up to 50% faster¹. Compressed SENSE accelerates in both 2D- and 3D scanning. High productivity is achieved with the help of imaging capabilities such as SmartExam⁷, 4D Multi-Transmit and ScanWise Implant⁹. These advances have been made possible by a combination of new gradient and RF designs, plus acceleration technologies like Compressed SENSE. Furthermore, the Ingenia Elition S offers an immersive audiovisual experience to help calm patients and guide them through exams, enhancing the MR experience.

Clinical image gallery

  • T2w mDIXON XD TSE
    T2w mDIXON XD TSE
  • PDw TSE
    PDw TSE
  • SWIp
    SWIp
  • T1w TSE
    T1w TSE
  • 3D APT post-operative
    3D APT post-operative
  • T2w mDIXON XD TSE with Compressed SENSE
    T2w mDIXON XD TSE with Compressed SENSE
  •   T2w SPAIR MultiVane XD
      T2w SPAIR MultiVane XD
  • 3D VIEW - PDw TSE
    3D VIEW - PDw TSE
  • Coronal T2w TSE - Two stations
    Coronal T2w TSE - Two stations
  • 3D NerveVIEW
    3D NerveVIEW
Up to 60% higher spatial resolution
Fully redesigned gradients combined with Compressed SENSE acceleration technology allow up to 60% higher spatial resolution² in the same scan time, revealing more details. This allows you to switch from multi-orientation 2D imaging to a single high-resolution 3D efficient scan.
Automate your scan planning
SmartExam⁷ supports reproducible planning results for over 80% of procedures. It uses adaptive software that automatically plans scanning geometries based on your validated scanning preferences. This lets you standardize your MRI exam process, across different Philips MRI consoles.
The basis of 3.0T image quality – Multi-Transmit RF
Philips was the first company to introduce Multi-Transmit RF to 3.0T imaging in 2008. MultiTransmit, with two different RF amplifiers, is standard for Philips 3.0T imaging. This stems from our belief that it is essential to support 3.0T image quality throughout the body.
Specifications
  • Magnet system
    Field strength
    3.0T
    Bore design
    70 cm
    Magnet weight
    4800 kg
    Typical homogeneity V-RMS
    ≤ 0.9 ppm (at 45 cm DSV)
    HeliumSave technology
    Yes (zero boil-off)
    Maximum FOV
    55 cm
    Cryogen boil-off rate
    0 liter/hour (under regular scanning conditions)
  • RF transmit
    Parallel RF transmission
    Yes
    Output power
    ≥ 2 × 18 kW
  • RF Receive
    Number of independent receive channels
    Channel independent
    Location of analog-to-digital converter (ADC)
    Inside the coil, close to receive elements
    Signal chain from coil to reconstructor
    Fully digital
    dStream
    Yes
  • Siting information
    Minimum siting requirement
    3.4 m x 5.3 m
    Ceiling height (minimum)
    2.56 m
  • SmartWorkflow
    Guided exam set-up
    Yes
    Auto patient centering
    Yes
    Touchless respiratory-triggering
    Yes
    In-room exam start
    Yes
    ScanWise Implant
    Yes
    Automated planning and scanning
    Yes
    Automated patient coaching
    Yes
    Automated post-processing
    Yes

Disclaimer
1. Compared to Philips scans without Compressed SENSE.
2. In isotropic 3D MSK VIEW scans, compared to Philips scans without Compressed SENSE.
3. Adaptive-C-SENSE technology used by SmartSpeed won the Fast MRI Challenge hosted by Facebook and New York Langone Health in 2019.
4. Compared to Philips SENSE.
5. On average, measured across a sample of sited from Philips MR Installed Base.
6. Compared to a workstation.
7. SmartExam is not available to patients with MR Conditional implants.
8. Compared to using a standard mattress.
9. Only for use with MR Safe or MR Conditional Implants by strictly following the Instructions For Use.