Ingenia Elition 3.0T S

1. Compared to Philips scans without Compressed SENSE.
2. In isotropic 3D MSK VIEW scans, compared to Philips scans without Compressed SENSE.
3. Adaptive-C-SENSE technology used by SmartSpeed won the Fast MRI Challenge hosted by Facebook and New York Langone Health in 2019.
4. Compared to Philips SENSE.
5. On average, measured across a sample of sited from Philips MR Installed Base.
6. Compared to a workstation.
7. SmartExam is not available to patients with MR Conditional implants.
8. Compared to using a standard mattress.
9. Only for use with MR Safe or MR Conditional Implants by strictly following the Instructions For Use.