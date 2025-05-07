Ingenia Ambition 1.5T X
MRI systems
Based on its new, revolutionary fully sealed BlueSeal magnet, Ingenia Ambition X lets you experience more productive¹ helium-free MR operations. The Ingenia Ambition X delivers superb image quality even for challenging patients, and performs MRI exams up to 50% faster² with Compressed SENSE accelerations for all anatomies, in both 2D- and 3D scanning. Fast overall exam-time is achieved by simplifying patient handling at the bore with the touchless guided patient setup. Furthermore, the Ingenia Ambition offers an immersive audio-visual experience to help calm patients and guide them through MR exams.

Clinical image gallery

Features
Increase productivity with Smart Workflow
Allow your staff to focus less on technology, and fully engage with patients. By reducing and simplifying the number of steps needed for patient preparation, even new operators who have never worked with the scanner can proceed with confidence. Smart Workflow guides and coaches where required and automates where possible achieving high productivity while enabling your staff to focus on patients.
Provide an immersive visual experience
Designed to offer a relaxing sensory experience, Ambient Experience provides positive distractions for patients by incorporating dynamic lighting, projection and sound, contributing to a positive, engaging environment to benefit quality of care. From the moment a patient is moved into the scanner, through completion of the scan, the In-Bore Connect solution can help patients to relax, follow directions and minimize motion.
Designed to facilitate low siting and other construction costs
BlueSeal magnet does not need a vent pipe, significantly reducing construction costs. Philips BlueSeal is also around 900 kg lighter than its predecessor¹, a decrease in weight that can potentially facilitate easier siting, reduce floor adaptations and further lower construction costs.
Specifications
  • Sealed magnet system
    Field strength
    1.5T
    Bore design
    70 cm
    Magnet weight
    2300 kg
    Typical homogeneity V-RMS
    ≤ 0.9 ppm (at 45 cm DSV)
    Micro-cooling technology
    Yes
    Maximum FOV
    55 cm
    Type of magnet controllers
    Digital, adaptive-intelligent
    Cryogen boil-off rate
    Not applicable, fully sealed
    Vent pipe requirements
    Not applicable, fully sealed
  • Omega HP gradients
    Max. amplitude for each axis
    45 mT/m
    Max. slew rate for each axis
    200 T/m/s
  • Siting information
    Minimum siting requirement
    3.4 m x 5.3 m
    Ceiling height (minimum)
    2.56 m
  • RF Receive
    Number of independent receive channels
    Channel independent
    Location of analog-to-digital converter (ADC)
    Inside the coil, close to reiceive elements
    Signal chain from coil to reconstructor
    Fully digital
    dStream
    Yes
  • SmartWorkflow
    Guided exam set-up
    Yes
    Auto patient centering
    Yes
    Touchless respiratory-triggering
    Yes
    In-room exam start
    Yes
    ScanWise Implant
    Yes
    Automated planning and scanning
    Yes
    Automated patient coaching
    Yes
    Automated post-processing
    Yes

Documentation

Brochure BlueSeal magnet
PDF|1.15 MB
Product brochure
PDF|2.77 MB

Disclaimer
1. Compared to the Ingenia 1.5T ZBO magnet.
2. Compared to Philips scans without Compressed SENSE.
3. Requires remote connectivity.
4. Only for use with MR Safe or MR Conditional Implants by strictly following the Instructions for Use.
5. Even in the rare case of the magnet becoming unsealed, the negligible amount of helium escaping would not materially affect the oxygen in the room.
6. Compared to a workstation.
7. Adaptive-C-SENSE technology used by SmartSpeed won the Fast MRI Challenge hosted by Facebook and New York Langone Health in 2019.
8. Compared to Philips SENSE.
9. On average, measured across a sample of sited from Philips MR Installed Base.