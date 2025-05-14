Incisive CT
CT Scanner
CT systems
  • Product detail photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Front product photograph
  • Standard product photograph

Incisive CT

CT Scanner
CT systems
Incisive CT helps you meet some of your organization’s most pressing challenges. Philips Incisive CT offers intellect at every step, from acquisition through results, and across all fronts: financial, clinical and operational. Like never before, operator and design efficiencies come together for wise decisions from start to finish with an unprecedented Tube for Life guarantee¹. Now with the CT Smart Workflow, Incisive CT has further differentiated itself. CT Smart Workflow is an entirely new package of AI enabled tools that bring you the industry’s fastest AI reconstruction, automatic patient positioning and so much more to aid successful exams with fast results at low dose. From motion-free cardiac imaging to interventional procedures with confidence, CT Smart Workflow offers you advances that matter in your day-to-day imaging.

Clinical image gallery

  • Incisive CT Precise Image CTA - WO and W OMAR CTA
    Incisive CT Precise Image CTA - WO and W OMAR CTA
  • Incisive CT Neuro - CTA Head Neck
    Incisive CT Neuro - CTA Head Neck
  • Incisive CT Neuro - Neuro Grey White Improved LCD
    Incisive CT Neuro - Neuro Grey White Improved LCD
  • Incisive CT Body - Kidney Stone Precise Image
    Incisive CT Body - Kidney Stone Precise Image
  • Incisive CT Precise Spine
    Incisive CT Precise Spine
  • Incisive CT Precise Cardiac - 138 bpm
    Incisive CT Precise Cardiac - 138 bpm
  • Incisive CT Precise Image
    Incisive CT Precise Image
Features
Technology Maximizer
With Technology Maximizer, you can stay clinically advanced, while maximizing your imaging investment. Stay protected from obsolescence, and be first to market with innovations and avoid repeated capital investments over system lifecycle with planned operational budget.
Stay competitive and up-to-date
Automatic needle tracking
With Precise Intervention, needle guidance enhances workflow for confident interventional CT procedures. Automatically calculate depth, angle, tip-to-target and deviation from plan, enhancing the speed and efficiency necessary for quick and confident interventional procedures. In addition to Precise Intervention, OnPlan gantry controls provide workflow flexibility to the interventional radiologist.
Automatic needle tracking
Improve confidence and reduce reading times
Precise Image puts the power of a deep-learning neural network to work for you for dramatic reductions in dose and image noise, a significant increase in low-contrast detectability, and reductions in reading time. Precise Image reduces radiation dose by up to 80%, lowers noise by 85% and improves low contrast detectability by 60% to diagnostic confidence while providing excellent patient care.⁴
Improve confidence and reduce reading times
Specifications
  • Features
    Tube Type
    vMRC tube
    Tube Capacity
    8 MHU
    kVp Settings
    70, 80, 100, 120, 140 kV
    Bore size
    72 cm
    Slices
    up to 128 slices
    Coverage
    40 mm
    Generator Power
    80 kW
    Rotation Speed
    up to 0.35 sec

Documentation

Tube for Life brochure
PDF|2.78 MB
Incisive CT brochure
PDF|16.92 MB
Disclaimer
1 Life of the product is defined by Philips as 10 years. Tube for Life guarantee availability varies by country. Please contact your local Philips sales representative for details.
2 Actual operating costs for customers vary significantly because many variables exist (such as CT make and model, hospital/imaging center size, case mix, system usage). The potential savings identified estimates the avoidance of purchasing replacement tubes over a 10-year useful life of a CT system, based on an average selling price of $140,000 per replacement tube and estimated tube life of 3 years. There can be no guarantee that all customers will achieve this result.
3 Based on a study performed at Oz Radiology Group. Results from case studies are not predictive of results in other cases. Results in other cases may vary.
4 Lower image noise, improved low-contrast detectability, and/or dose reduction were tested using reference body protocols. All metrics were tested on phantoms. Low-contrast detectability tests were performed using 1.0 mm slices, and tested on the MITA CT IQ Phantom (CCT183, The Phantom Laboratory), using an auto tool “CHO” (Channelized Hotelling Observer). Data on file.
5 Based on Philips in house assessment by five clinical experts, comparing manual versus Precise Positioning in 40 clinical cases using a human body phantom. Results from case studies are not predictive of results in other cases. Results in other cases may vary.
This content is not intended for a US audience.