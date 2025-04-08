Zenition 70
Mobile C-arm with Flat Detector
Mobile C-arms
  • Surgical team performing orthopedic case with Zenition FD mobile C-arm
  • Philips_IGT_Zenition_Subtract_Roadmap_feature_video
  • Philips Zenition - Mobile View Station video
  • Philips Zenition - Dose Management video
  • Philips Zenition - Unify workflow video
  • Standard Product Photograph
  • Philips Zenition - Tablet-like user interface video
  • Surgical team performing cardiac case with Zenition FD mobile C-arm
  • Surgical team performing orthopedic case with Zenition II mobile C-arm

Experience exceptional imaging clarity and flexibility for performing a wide variety of cases with our fourth generation Flat Detector systems. Part of the Zenition mobile C-arm family – a series of harmonized mobile C-arm that offers proven ease of use and future-fit capabilities.

Clinical image gallery

  • Clinical Image Philips Veradius Unity Mobile C-arm with Flat Detector
  • Clinical Image Philips Veradius Unity Mobile C-arm with Flat Detector
  • Clinical Image Philips Veradius Unity Mobile C-arm with Flat Detector
  • Clinical Image Philips Veradius Unity Mobile C-arm with Flat Detector
  • Clinical Image Philips Veradius Unity Mobile C-arm with Flat Detector
  • Clinical Image Philips Veradius Unity Mobile C-arm with Flat Detector
  • Clinical Image Philips Veradius Unity Mobile C-arm with Flat Detector
Features
Simplify set-up of your new OR
Save time and effort when setting up a new OR by having Philips organize and equip your new operating room. You can easily connect all Zenition mobile C-arms with other OR systems and your hospital infrastructure through advanced connectivity and interoperability tools, including high speed wireless data transfer.
Increase OR efficiency
Time is of the essence for surgical imaging. In a user study¹ the touch control and navigational aids of Unify workflow reduced miscommunication by almost half, while Position Memory reduced (re)positioning time by 20%.
Reduce distractions
When performing a challenging stent graft or spinal fusion, reducing technical distractions and discussions can help surgical teams remain focused on the patient. With Unify workflow’s navigation aids, surgical teams experienced smoother interactions and less miscommunication in a usability study¹. Position Memory reduced frustration during (re)positioning tasks¹.
Specifications
  • X-ray generation
    X-ray generator
    Monoblock 80 KHz high frequency generator
    X-ray tube
    Rotating Anode (tube)
    Maximum generator output
    15
  • Flat detector
    Flat detector
    Trixell amorphous silicon detector
    Matrix size
    FD30: 1956 x 1956 pixels. FD26: 1560 x 1424 pixels. FD21: 1344 x 1344 pixels.
    Detector Area
    FD30:30.12 x 30.12cm(11.86"x11.86") FD26:26.2 x 26.2cm(10.3"x10.3") FD21:20.7 x 20.7cm(8.15"x8.15")
    Pixel pitch
    For FD 30x30: 154 μm. For FD 26x26: 184 μm. For FD 21x21: 154 μm.
  • Connectivity
    WLAN
    Optional
    Video in
    S-Video, DVI (digital and analog), SDI
    Digital video out (optional)
    2 DVI connectors left and right monitor
    USB storage
    PNG, MP4, BMP
    Advanced DICOM/IHE package (optional)
    Modality Worklist Management, Modality Performed Procedure Step Storage
  • Options
    Image Viewer
    Multi Modality Viewer
    Tank laser aiming device
    Laser aimer projects a crosshair from the X-ray tank towards the detector.
  • Geometry
    C-arc depth
    73 cm/ 29 inch
    C-arc
    Color coded, fully balanced
    Source Image Distance
    99.3 cm/ 39 inch
    Angulation
    + 90 / - 50
    Lowest lateral position
    102.7 cm / 40.4 inch

Documentation

Touch screen module brochure
PDF|931.60 KB
Zenition 70 - FD 30 x 30 product brochure
PDF|1.12 MB
Zenition 70 product brochure
PDF|15.76 MB

Related products

  • Zenition 50 Mobile C-arm with Image Intensifier
    Zenition 50
    Point-and-shoot simplicity and reliable uptime make the Zenition 50 mobile C-arm with image intensifier the ideal systems for intensive use in interventions and surgeries. Part of the Zenition mobile C-arm family – a series of harmonized mobile C-arms that offers proven ease of use and future-fit capabilties.
  • Philips & Stille Vascular surgery table
    Philips & Stille
    We’ve paired our Veradius mobile C-arm system with the state-of-the-art Stille ImagiQ2 low dose surgical imaging table for total control, freedom of movement, and high table translucency during vascular procedures.
Disclaimer
Zenition mobile C-arm systems are available for sale in a limited number of countries. Please check with your local representative for availability in your market.
1. Results obtained during user tests performed in November 2013 by Use-Lab GmbH, an independent company. The tests involved 30 USA based clinicians (15 physicians teamed up with 15 nurses or X-ray technicians), who performed simulated procedures using Philips mobile X –ray systems in a simulated OR environment. None of them had worked with each other before.
2. Eligible RightFit Service Agreements are available with Technology Maximizer.
3. The clinical images are from Veradius Unity and do not represent the final image quality of the Zenition 70 mobile C-arm systems.