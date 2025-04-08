Disclaimer

Zenition mobile C-arm systems are available for sale in a limited number of countries. Please check with your local representative for availability in your market.

1. Results obtained during user tests performed in November 2013 by Use-Lab GmbH, an independent company. The tests involved 30 USA based clinicians (15 physicians teamed up with 15 nurses or X-ray technicians), who performed simulated procedures using Philips mobile X –ray systems in a simulated OR environment. None of them had worked with each other before.

2. Eligible RightFit Service Agreements are available with Technology Maximizer.

3. The clinical images are from Veradius Unity and do not represent the final image quality of the Zenition 70 mobile C-arm systems.