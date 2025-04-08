Zenition 50
Mobile C-arm with Image Intensifier
Mobile C-arms
Point-and-shoot simplicity and reliable uptime make the Zenition 50 mobile C-arm with image intensifier the ideal systems for intensive use in interventions and surgeries. Part of the Zenition mobile C-arm family – a series of harmonized mobile C-arms that offers proven ease of use and future-fit capabilties.

Clinical image gallery

Features
Maintain high standards
The standard Windows® platform is engineered for fast and reliable performance to support a high volume of procedures today. And it accommodates new software options to extend your system’s clinical relevance tomorrow. Cost-effectively manage upgrades with Technology Maximizer.² Protect patient data and prevent malware attacks with Windows® stringent security measures.
Quick service and sharing
With our remote support options, we can log in on the spot to guide you through a service issue. This allows many service issues to be handled without an on-side visit to save time and money. You can speed up system diagnostics with our built-in CAT tool. The wireless connectivity option allows you to share data and images across the hospital to support efficiency.
Simplify set-up of your new OR
Save time and effort when setting up a new OR by having Philips organize and equip your new operating room. You can easily connect all Zenition mobile C-arms with other OR systems and your hospital infrastructure through advanced connectivity and interoperability tools, including high speed wireless data transfer.
Specifications
  • X-ray generation
    X-ray generator
    Rotating anode tube with active heat management
    X-ray tube
    Monoblock 78,125 kHz high-frequency, micro-processor controlled generator
    Nominal power
    15 kW: 120 kV, 125 mA
  • Imaging chain
    Image Intensifier
    Triple-mode 9" HRC / Triple-mode 12" GG
    TV camera type
    CCD, high resolution 1K²
    Constant beam filtration
    Integrated beam filter: 1.0 mm Al. + 0.1 mm Cu
    Nominal II formats
    23, 17, and 13 cm (9", 7", and 5") / 31, 23, and 17 cm (12", 9", and 7")
    Image processing
    Stand monitor
    15" LCD monitor on the C-arm gives a whole new level of simplicity
  • Connectivity
    Analog video out
    Video in
    S-Video, DVI (digital and analog), SDI
    Digital video out (optional)
    2 DVI connectors left and right monitor
    USB storage
    PNG, MP4, BMP
    Advanced DICOM/IHE package (optional)
    Modality Worklist Management, Modality Performed Procedure Step Storage Commit, Full compliance to the IHE Scheduled Workflow Integration profile
  • Options
    Stand monitor
    Handheld remote control
    Controls the main image handling functions
    Touchscreen
    Available for Mobile View Station
    ViewForum
    Image Viewer
    Multi Modality Viewer
    Vascular Extension
    Subtracted fluoroscopy, View Trace, Roadmap, Remask, Smart Mask and CO² mode
  • Geometry
    C-arm depth
    61 cm (24.0”)
    Source Image Distance
    98 cm (38.7”)
    Free space within C-arm
    77 cm (30.3”)
    Rotation
    ± 360°, with safety stop at ± 135°
    Angulation
    +90° to -25
    Extended angulation (optional)
    +90° to -45° for increased projection flexibility
    Lowest lateral working position
    103.4 cm (40.7”)

Documentation

Zenition 50 product brochure
PDF|2.99 MB

Disclaimer
Zenition mobile C-arm systems are available for sale in a limited number of countries. Please check with your local representative for availability in your market.
*Actual product representation may vary.
1. Results obtained during user tests performed in November 2013 by Use-Lab GmbH, an independent company. The tests involved 30 USA based clinicians (15 physicians teamed up with 15 nurses or X-ray technicians), who performed simulated procedures using Philips mobile X –ray systems in a simulated OR environment. None of them had worked with each other before.
2. Eligible RightFit Service Agreements are available with Technology Maximizer.
3. The clinical images are from the Philips BV Pulsera mobile C-arm and do not represent the final image quality of the Zenition C-arm system.