BV Pulsera Circular Edition
Refurbished Mobile C-arm
Refurbished mobile C-arm systems
A large field of view for abdominal aortic aneurysm repair. Excellent low-dose imaging for pain management interventions. Philips BV Pulsera’s innovative features help you get the job done.

The Philips Circular Edition portfolio offers high-quality refurbished medical imaging systems at attractive prices. Circular Edition systems are on average 25% lower in price* compared to similar new Philips systems, without compromising on quality and performance. Our factory refurbishment process ensures that Circular Edition systems look and perform like new. With the same warranty, service performance levels and training as new Philips systems, as well as a reduced carbon footprint, they are a sustainable solution that is as good as new.
With over 30 years of OEM refurbishment experience, we guarantee high-quality Circular Edition systems. Each system undergoes our rigorous seven-step OEM refurbishment process, in which obsolete or defective parts are replaced with original Philips components. Systems are cosmetically refurbished to look brand-new, and full system testing ensures that performance and image quality are as good as new. Circular Edition systems are custom-configurable to meet your facility’s clinical needs, and we provide the same warranty as with new Philips systems.
APF parameters for high throughput
With the single user concept and Anatomically Programmed Fluoroscopy (APF) parameters, you can easily control every step of your procedures. To get more out of every day.
* Average cost savings compared to the purchase price of a similar new Philips system. Pricing depends on modality, product type, configuration, and other factors.