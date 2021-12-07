Søkeord

Teaming up to improve the acoustical environment

Two clinicians discussing over a tablet about improving the acoustical environment

Webinar: How teams can reduce noise to support a healing environment


Research indicates that managing the acoustical environment effectively in hospitals is important for patient healing, patient, family, and staff satisfaction, patient safety, and to ensure HIPAA compliance.

Discover best practices and strategies to assess and reduce alarm fatigue


Watch this webinar to discover how clinical, biomed, and other teams can establish a more balanced sound scape within a hospital using a collaborative governance structure and a co-create model focused on multidisciplinary input and decision making. Learn what constitutes and contributes to noise on units and within a hospital, the potential impact of noise, and how teams can develop and implement an effective sound management strategy.
A team approach to improving the acoustical environment

About the speakers

Lisa Pahl headshot

Lisa Pahl, RN, BSN, MSN
Practice Lead, Acute and Critical Care Consulting
Healthcare Transformation Services, Philips


Lisa is a recognized expert in alarm fatigue and alarm management. She is a member of the AAMI Healthcare Technology Safety Institute’s national Clinical Alarms Steering Committee and often presents on alarm management. Her clinical expertise spans Adult Critical Care, NICU and PICU, Telemetry, ED, OR, and PACU and past nursing positions included Critical Care, Telemetry/Step Down, Med/Surg, Float Pool, and Home Health.
John Davanzo headshot

John Davanzo, MBA, BSN, RN, CEN, EMT-P, NEA-BC, FACHE
Consulting Manager
Healthcare Transformation Services, Philips


John brings expertise in hospital operations, workflow, and process redesign. He is a regular regional and national presenter on healthcare topics including process and resource efficiency as well as use of simulation in healthcare. He is a Fellow in the American College of Healthcare Executives. His clinical expertise includes emergency care, pre-hospital care, and pediatric and adult ICU.
Share this article
Contact us

Explore more

1
Select your area of interest
2
Contact details

We are always interested in engaging with you.

Let us know how we can help.

1
2
Contact details

Ved å klikke på koblingen forlater du det offisielle nettstedet til Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips"). Eventuelle lenker til tredjeparts nettsteder som kan vises på dette nettstedet er kun gitt for din bekvemmelighet og representerer på ingen måte noen tilknytning til eller godkjenning av informasjonen som er gitt på disse koblede nettstedene. Philips gir ingen representasjoner eller garantier av noe slag med hensyn til tredjeparts nettsteder eller informasjonen der.

I understand

Ved å klikke på koblingen forlater du det offisielle nettstedet til Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips"). Eventuelle lenker til tredjeparts nettsteder som kan vises på dette nettstedet er kun gitt for din bekvemmelighet og representerer på ingen måte noen tilknytning til eller godkjenning av informasjonen som er gitt på disse koblede nettstedene. Philips gir ingen representasjoner eller garantier av noe slag med hensyn til tredjeparts nettsteder eller informasjonen der.

I understand

Nettstedet vises best med den nyeste versjonen av Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome eller Firefox.