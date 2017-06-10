Fri frakt fra 1000 NOK
45 dagers angrerett
Fri frakt fra 1000 NOK
45 dagers angrerett
Utgått
49PUS6551/12
Svært slank 4K LED-TV drevet av Android TV
Den vakkert fremstilte 6500-serien fra Philips er her. Opplev den nydelige bildekvaliteten i 4K Ultra HD, og åpne opp en hel verden av underholdning med Android TV. En slank ramme og et midtstativ setter prikken over i-en for en elegant design.
123 cm (49")
4K Ultra HD LED-TV
Quad Core, 16 GB og kan utvides
DVB T/C/T2/T2-HD/S/S2
High Dynamic Range Plus er en ny videostandard. Den redefinerer hjemmeunderholdningen med forbedringer innen kontrast og farge. Gled deg over en herlig opplevelse som fanger inn den opprinnelige dybden og livligheten, samtidig som den gjenskaper innholdet på en måte som skaperen ønsker. Sluttresultatet? Sterkere lysstyrke, mer kontrast, flere farger og bedre detaljer enn noensinne.
Quad Core-prosessor fra Philips møter kraften til Android for å gi en spennende spillopplevelse. Og med Android på TV-en kan du navigere, åpne apper og spille av videoer på en måte som er svært rask, svært intuitiv og fantastisk morsom.
Ultra HD-TV har fire ganger så høy oppløsning sammenlignet med vanlig Full HD-TV. Med over åtte millioner piksler og unik Ultra Resolution-oppskaleringsteknologi får du best mulig bildekvalitet. Jo bedre kvalitet det er på originalinnholdet, desto bedre bilder og oppløsning får du. Gled deg over forbedret skarphet, økt dybdesyn, overlegen kontrast, jevne, naturlige bevegelser og fullkomne detaljer.
Få svar på vanlige spørsmål, brukerhåndbøker, sikkerhetsinformasjon og tips
3.4
av 5
169
Anmeldelser
Tevlin1
10/06/2017
United Kingdom
Bekreftet kjøper
A Viewing experience
The TV is excellent. We have had an HD ready TV for a number of years but this 4K smart tv is a whole new experience. The picture quality is excellent and the ambience lighting is great. There are some great features included like the 4 HDMI slots and extra USB features. We are still new to it and look forward to finding many other exciting benefits of this model.
Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet
Denne omtalen gjelder 6000 series 43PUS6551 4K Ultra Slim TV powered by Android TV™
Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet
Denne omtalen gjelder 6000 series 43PUS6551 4K Ultra Slim TV powered by Android TV™
UncleDave
03/02/2017
United Kingdom
Great upscaling and 4K performance
Having bought an early Philips ambilight HD TV in 2006, I wanted to replace it with an ambilight UHD. Anyone who has had ambilight won’t need to ask why that was important, let’s just say that for certain things - notably movies - it enhances your viewing to the extent that you won’t want to go back. I wanted three things - compatability with Sky and BT 4K transmissions and other 4K sources, ambilight, and upscaling. It met, indeed exceeded, my expectations, and while this is not a technical review and is entirely subjective, I do expect a lot from my technology investments and research them thoroughly before buying. So, that was my quest, and it's not a criticism of the TV, rather the industry, that I found - as ten years ago - that what is available in the shops isn't what you read current tech reviews about. If you’re lucky you’ll get last year's models, maybe even the year before’s. I could have bought a later model from Germany on eBay but for about a thousand pounds more (this cost me around £750 at ao.com). So, this wasn't the model I wanted, rather what I settled on. It only has two sided ambilight rather than the three of the model I wanted or the ambilux of the latest models. First things first - It’s BIG. Setting up, I found the internal 4K demo and called my wife in and said “isn’t that a great picture?” to which she replied “it’s too big”. And it might be for some rooms. You should do your measurements - there are guides online to help you figure out the right screen size for your room - because it can be overwhelming, indeed, unpleasant, when viewed too close. We are a bit too close but it works well. It’s odd at first, because you can’t take the whole picture in, you are forced to look at certain bits but that makes it much more lifelike. It may seem improbable, but when people on screen are shown waist up it’s almost as though they’re there with you, particularly in UHD. You won’t be able to set it up alone, unless you have the wingspan of an albatross and at least three arms. Fixing the TV to the stand is somewhat precarious and, though it seems fixed well enough now, it still seems rather flimsy. However, we managed it and I ploughed my way through the menus to get it working the way I wanted. The menus are semi-intuitive, by which I mean some are and some just don’t make sense, but if you persevere you will eventually suss it out. There was no printed manual, so I had the manual ready on my iPad to refer to though I didn’t need it too much. Plugging things in wasn’t as easy as I thought because a couple of my cables had to be replaced because the inputs are mostly on one side whereas on my old TV they were in the middle. Use HDMI 1 & 2 for 4K, the other 2 inputs won’t handle it. I also bought a 4K Blu Ray player, so I don’t know whether the superb upscaling I get from most DVDs and Standard Blu Rays was down to the player, the TV, or both. What I can say is a good HD source - Sky, Digital mastered DVDs, Blu Ray - will provide a picture much better than an HD TV. Watching a couple of old favourite films, my wife and I noticed things we hadn’t seen in umpteen previous viewings. With some HD sources, you’d swear you’re watching UHD, it’s that good. Obviously, the quality of upscaling will depend on the source, but even some VHS tapes (played through our old DVD/VHS combi) were close to HD while some DVDs of TV source material I’ve tried weren’t much better. If you’re buying this for use with HD sources you won’t be disappointed, it will make a difference while you wait to use it with UHD which will, presumably, get cheaper. 4K Blu Rays really pop, unless you’re watching something like The Revenant which you might as well watch in black and white on a 50s TV for all the use the ambilight will make of a largely monochromatic wilderness. It’s when you see facial and other close-ups that you realise how good the picture is. The best to really show off 4K that I’ve watched so far is the new Ghostbusters, which came free with my player, and which really looks good. I am still waiting for Sky Q to be installed, but as there’s not a great deal of 4K content I don’t think (I hope!) it would alter my opinion. Sport - at least the sports I watch - cricket, rugby and football - really look great. I can’t wait for the new cycling classics season to start! The ambilight has many more options than my old TV but doesn’t seem as effective. Difficult to explain that as it’s obviously subjective, but because of the design of the TV cupboard we have it on, we can’t get it quite close enough to the recommended distance from the wall. Having said that, it still makes a difference that I don’t want to go back. I tested the internet capability and it’s OK, though the interface is not as good as that on the Blu Ray player. But then, I quickly unadopted smartphones and I can’t see why anyone would want to access the internet with a tiny screen and a fiddly keyboard, so I know I’m in a minority there! My reticence does mean you get a proper review rather than a couple of words however!
Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet
Denne omtalen gjelder 6000 series 55PUS6551 4K Ultra Slim TV powered by Android TV™
Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet
Denne omtalen gjelder 6000 series 55PUS6551 4K Ultra Slim TV powered by Android TV™
Nosey
20/07/2016
United Kingdom
Superb picture and a TV that exceeds expectations.
Our first 4k TV and smart TV. Brilliant picture and easy installation. Like the way I can link to my tablet. Good sound when linked to my Philips sound bar. We've had Philips TVs since 1978 and never been disappointed. Also very easy to connect other devices and Sky TV.
Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet
Denne omtalen gjelder 6000 series 43PUS6551 4K Ultra Slim TV powered by Android TV™
Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet
Denne omtalen gjelder 6000 series 43PUS6551 4K Ultra Slim TV powered by Android TV™
Basert på resultatene fra Ambilight-prøveprogrammet i Sverige, Danmark, Finland, Norge, Storbritannia, Tyskland, Østerrike og Frankrike mellom 24. februar 2023 og 28. februar 2025. I denne perioden valgte 99,91 % av deltakerne å beholde Ambilight TV-en sin, til tross for en returordning med full refusjon uten krav om å oppgi noen grunn.
EPG og faktisk synlighet (opptil 8 dager) avhenger av land og leverandør.
Android-apper varierer etter land. Hvis du vil ha mer informasjon, kan du gå til din lokale Google Play Butikk.
Energiforbruk i kWh per år basert på strømforbruket til TV-en for fire timer per dag i 365 dager. Det faktiske strømforbruket avhenger av hvordan TV-en brukes.
Cloud Gaming-tilbudet avhenger av spilleverandører.
TV-en støtter DVB-mottak av gratiskanaler. Enkelte DVB-operatører støttes kanskje ikke. Du finner en oppdatert liste under Vanlige spørsmål (FAQ) på Philips' webområde for kundestøtte. Enkelte operatører krever betaling for tilgang samt abonnement. Kontakt din operatør for mer informasjon.
(Philips) bare kompatibel med bestemt Philips-spillerenhet.
Google Cast-funksjonen er underlagt Google Cast-kompatible apper og enheter. Hvis du vil ha mer informasjon, kan du gå til produktsiden for Google Cast.
TV Remote-appen fra Philips og de relaterte funksjonene varierer etter TV-modell, operatør og land, i tillegg til smartenhetsmodell og operativsystem. Hvis du vil ha mer informasjon, kan du gå til: www.philips.com/TVRemoteapp.
Funksjonene på Smart TV-appen varierer etter TV-modell og land. Hvis du vil ha mer informasjon, kan du gå til: www.philips.com/smarttv.
USB-opptak bare for digitale kanaler, opptak kan være begrenset av kopibeskyttelse for kringkasting (CI+). Det kan også forekomme nasjonale restriksjoner og begrenset kanalutvalg.